Ottawa police respond to the shooting with one dead and at least 2 injured

At least one person died and two others were injured in a shooting in Ottawa on Wednesday, authorities in the Canadian capital said, warning residents to stay away from the area.

Ottawa police said in a statement on Twitter that they had responded to the shooting in the 400 block of Gilmour Street, about half a mile from Parliament Hill, the home of the country's legislature. Reports of the shooting arrived before 8 a.m. ET.

About an hour later, police said they were still looking for at least one gunman.

Three people were taken to a trauma center in serious condition, according to Marc-Antoine Deschamps, interim operations commander of the Ottawa Paramedical Service. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The shooting was reported on a residential street near a commercial area in the Centertown neighborhood lined with informal restaurants, large retail stores and grocery stores.