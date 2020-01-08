Oliver Peck issues an apology letter for Blackface photos and withdraws from Inkmaster

In a post on Tuesday, Oliver Peck, one of the judges of Tattoo artist and the ex-husband of Kat Von D, whom he married in 2003, revealed that he was resigning from his position in the aforementioned television series after images were revealed showing him with a black face for Halloween.

NBC News picked up the publication on the social networks of the tattoo artist in which he apologized for his past behavior, stating that he and the producers of the television show said goodbye. Peck expressed his gratitude for his time in the series, stating that it was an "explosion,quot; to work with them and he has nothing but respect for his colleagues.

The news of his departure and an Instagram apology letter comes approximately a week after TMZ published several photos of the black-faced tattoo artist. One image, in particular, showed the tattoo artist with brown paint on his face and body, dressed as a basketball player.

Reportedly, an additional image of Peck shows him with an afro wig, brown face paint, as well as a superhero costume with the letter "N,quot; written on it. It is not entirely clear when the photos were taken, TMZ says, but some reports have indicated that they were originally in your MySpace account.

The network that broadcasts the program, Paramount Network, told NBC News in a statement that they were horrified by the images of their employees, however, they praised Peck for saying "I'm sorry,quot; for his actions and taking responsibility.

Fans of Tattoo artist I know it is a reality series in which tattoo artists compete with each other in a variety of challenges. The show is currently in its 13th season. Peck joined the series in 2012 when it was first revealed.

According to the program's Wikipedia page, it was first released on January 17, 2012 on Spike.

The winner of the competition receives $ 100,000 in cash and also the title venerated as "Ink Master,quot;. The show also features Dave Navarro, the lead guitarist of the 80s and 90s rock band, Jane & # 39; s Addiction.



