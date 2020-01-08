Novak Djokovic helps Serbia reach quarterfinals of the ATP Cup | Tennis news

















Novak Djokovic won his third consecutive singles match to help Serbia beat Chile 2-1 on the last day of group matches at the ATP Cup in Brisbane

Novak Djokovic kept his perfect start in the ATP Cup to help Serbia reach the quarterfinals, with world number two improving to three individual victories and a doubles victory in four games.

Djokovic, who has not yet lost a set in the tournament, beat Chilean Cristian Garin 6-3 and 6-3 in Brisbane.

Dusan Lajovic previously broke Nicolas Jarry three times on the way to a 6-2 7-6 victory (7-3), as the Serbian finished the stage of all against all with a record of 2-1 singles.

Serbia won Group A on Monday and, despite a double defeat against Chile, will travel to Sydney to compete in the top eight.

Rafael Nadal takes a team selfie after helping Spain qualify for the quarterfinals

Spain also progressed in Perth after world No. 1 Rafael Nadal beat Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 in an exhausting battle for two hours and eight minutes in Perth.

Nadal's teammate Roberto Bautista Agut beat Go Soeda 6-2 and 6-4 when Spain beat Group B and set a final draw in Sydney on Friday.

Poland beat Dominic Thiem & # 39; s Austria to finish second in Group E, with No. 4 in the world losing 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-5) to Hubert Hurkacz.

Later, France faces South Africa in Brisbane, Georgia meets Uruguay in Perth and the battle of Marin Cilic for Croatia in Argentina in Sydney.

