Northampton end Tom Collins imposed a two-week ban on sending to Wasps | Rugby Union News





Tom Collins will now miss the next games against Benetton and Lyon

Northampton winger Tom Collins received a two-week suspension for his expulsion in the Premier League victory last weekend over Wasps.

Collins was fired after an air challenge with half of the Jacob Umaga fly in the 65th minute of Sunday at Ricoh Arena.

Both players received prolonged medical treatment after the collision before Collins received his marching orders.

Collins will now miss his team's Heineken Champions Cup games against Benetton and Lyon, but is free to play again for the Saints on January 21.

"The panel discovered that the player's actions were reckless, as he failed in his duty to protect the player in the air," said independent panel president Matthew Weaver after Wednesday's disciplinary hearing.

"They accepted that there was no intention of causing any damage and the player immediately regretted the injury suffered by Jacob Umaga."