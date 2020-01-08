Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are not rushing into wedding planning

Nikki Bella Do not run down the hall.
the Total fine star opened up about his commitment to Artem Chigvintsev—And why they take their time to plan the wedding – on Wednesday’s episode of The Fine Podcast.
While it's been less than a week since the WWE star announced its engagement, the Dancing with the stars Pro had asked the question in November during a trip to France.
"I admit: it was very shocking because Artem and I have been together for a year," he told his sister. Brie Bella. "But it was very beautiful and, like, our families were there, and here we are in France, in this castle, it's my birthday and Artem proposed it!"
Nikki said they had been filming at that time and did not expect their main man to propose a camera.
"I was so nervous, which made me so nervous," he said. "Suddenly, when I could tell how nervous I was, I got really nervous and, in my head, I said: Oh my God! This is no longer a birthday surprise. This guy is about to propose to me. & # 39; "
While he didn't want to give away too much, he did share some of his fiance's sweet words.
"One thing he said, how he opened it, (was) he said: & # 39; You know, you have entered my life and turned it upside down & # 39; and I remember saying:" Is that something good or bad? ? "Nikki recalled." But he was so nervous, do you know when your words just lose you? But I have to say: Artem in his tuxedo and what he prepared, I can't wait to be seen, "he said, mocking the next season of Total fine.
He also made it clear that they will not marry immediately.
"I'm super excited, even though everything was really fast … I'm definitely going to take my time to get married," he continued. "That was the only thing I said to Artem: I thought, & # 39; I don't want to plan a wedding in the short term. I really want to take our time to get engaged and just soak it." But I'm extremely, very happy. "
Brie admitted that he also thought the commitment was "too fast." However, she acknowledged that it is not part of their relationship.
"Artem just taught me that love has no rules. It really doesn't have them," Nikki said in a moment. "And it's so beautiful when it's like that, when you can love."
Of course, the ladies also talked about Nikki's engagement ring, including some adjustments that the bride will make to her surroundings.
"I am very happy to be able to use my ring. I have been adjusting the size and also the configuration," Nikki said. "You know me, I am a diamond lover, and Artem chose this beautiful diamond and it is a very rare diamond. And I really love the shape; it is very classic. But when I was looking at it I thought, & # 39; I think it could be established a little different. And then the boy said: "Wow, your girl has a very good eye. Actually, she's right on stage," just because I felt I wasn't showing this beautiful diamond she chose. "
While Nikki said he doesn't see the couple saying "Yes, I want,quot; in 2020, he did say he could "see something from the court and then do something."
"I still want to have that great wedding," he said. "Then I do not know,quot;.
He also said that his "dream,quot; would be to marry in Paris; However, she said it would be difficult for her Nana to travel to Europe. In addition, he said that "he always thought that an autumn wedding would be so beautiful."
"I always thought that autumn in Napa Valley or Lake Tahoe would be wonderful and surprising: chimneys, wine, fake skins," he said.
Nikki and Artem met in season 25 of Dancing with the stars. She was previously engaged with John Cena; However, the two finally abandoned him in 2018.
Greetings to the next chapter!
Total fine returns 2020, only in E!