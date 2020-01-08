Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are not rushing into wedding planning

Nikki Bella Do not run down the hall.

the Total fine star opened up about his commitment to Artem Chigvintsev—And why they take their time to plan the wedding – on Wednesday’s episode of The Fine Podcast.

While it's been less than a week since the WWE star announced its engagement, the Dancing with the stars Pro had asked the question in November during a trip to France.

"I admit: it was very shocking because Artem and I have been together for a year," he told his sister. Brie Bella. "But it was very beautiful and, like, our families were there, and here we are in France, in this castle, it's my birthday and Artem proposed it!"

Nikki said they had been filming at that time and did not expect their main man to propose a camera.

"I was so nervous, which made me so nervous," he said. "Suddenly, when I could tell how nervous I was, I got really nervous and, in my head, I said: Oh my God! This is no longer a birthday surprise. This guy is about to propose to me. & # 39; "