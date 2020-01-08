Nicki Minaj's wax figure in Madame Tussauds in Germany has annoyed fans

People are generally surprised when the Madame Tussauds museum reveals a new wax figure. They just revealed Nicki Minaj's own figure, and people are surprised, all right!

She doesn't seem to look at Nicki at all, even though people can see a resemblance. The Shade Room also revealed that especially Nicki fans went crazy when they saw the result.

The effort was definitely there, but the end result does not resemble the Nicki Minaj that everyone knows.

Many people wondered why Google had not been used in the manufacture of this wax figure. "Google doesn't exist?" Some said.

Anyway, look at the wax figure to see for yourself:

Someone believes that ‘Someone needs to be fired. Not even close. & # 39;

A follower published this: "This seems to be a wax version of a very attractive Caucasian woman from New Jersey in a Nicki Minaj cosplay."

One commenter said: ‘That doesn't look anything like Nicki Minaj. How disrespectful! "And another Instagram installer posted this:" He should have gotten his plastic surgeon to reshape the plastic. "

Another person wrote: ‘They tried to give her traits hella white! It's not even thick with chocolate milk! 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ ’

Nicki was back in the spotlight again when he received his Billboard Game-Changer Award, and did something unexpected on stage.

He mentioned the late young rapper Juice WRLD, and made his fans extremely emotional.



