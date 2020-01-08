NHL reveals the Star Game shirts and pays tribute to St. Louis

As the NHL All-Star Game approaches, the expectation grows not only for the event, but also for how the best stars in the league will look on the ice.

Fans from all over the league had that expectation with, well, mixed feelings on Wednesday when the NHL revealed their shirts for the 2020 All-Star Game in St. Louis.

Without further ado, here they are:

Now, before continuing, let's dig into the details.

Depending on the format in which each division forms its own team and plays a mini tournament, everyone must be equipped with dark and light uniform options. When this is the case, it is difficult to make the color schemes of all equipment work with a black or white primary on a shirt. To simplify this challenge, the designers used a monochrome logo for each of the 31 teams, limiting their individual schemes so that, hopefully, they look better only on a white or black background.

Some, such as the Devils, Maple Leafs, Kings and Blues, look good because they already have mostly monochrome logos, while others, such as penguins, canucks, bruins and Blackhawks, do not reach the goal. Also, keep in mind that some will look better in white instead of black and vice versa, so be sure to check them before making a purchase.

There are some hidden complexities that the league capitalized on the event for St. Louis. The lines on the front represent a musical staff and the trumpets that extend on both sides of the NHL shield in the logo pay homage to the host team, the Blues, because the trumpets are common instruments in the blues genre. In addition, at the bottom of the patch is the Gateway Arch, the most prominent part of the St. Louis skyline.

And to sound its own horn (pun), a star sits remarkably beneath that arc. And while hockey teams do not adhere to the tradition of adding a star to their logos after winning league championships, as football teams do, it is very likely that this star intends to clarify the fact that the Blues are the reigning NHL champions.

Yes, the stars have been on all NHL All-Star logos lately because, after all, it's the All-Star game, but often they crave to add some style to the logo, while this is very practical. This probably has a double meaning, but maybe it's just me.

The All-Star weekend starts on January 24 at 7 p.m. ET with skills competition. The All-Star competition begins at 7 p.m. ET on January 26. Click here to see a complete calendar of events.