NFL playoff selections, predictions: the Packers bounce Seahawks; Crows punish the Titans in divisional games

We are confident that our NFL selections and predictions for the divisional round of the 2020 playoffs will be better than our selections and predictions for last week's games for two reasons.

First, we only got a correct direct prediction in the first round of the postseason. (Thank you very much, worried Titans and Vikings. And I touched, Texans.) Second, based on the spreads attached to this weekend's playoff divisional games, in theory, they are easier to choose.

Of the four favorites in the division round, only the Packers are losing less than one touchdown in the spread; They are four-point favorites over the Seahawks. The next closing line comes from the other NFC divisional game, in which the 49ers are 6 1/2 point favorites over the Vikings.

The AFC divisional game lines are huge, with the Ravens and Chiefs giving up at least nine points in most sports betting houses to the Titans and Texans, respectively.

Given all of the above, here are our NFL playoff selections, predictions for this weekend's divisional games. All odds are courtesy of SportsInsider.com.

NFL playoff selections, predictions for divisional games

Minnesota Vikings in San Francisco 49ers (-6 1/2)

Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC

The Vikings ran over the saints on their way to the divisional round, both literally and figuratively. The hurried attack of the area led by a healthy Dalvin Cook was too much for a battered defense of New Orleans, and San Francisco, although supposedly in full health, will have similar problems. The problem for the Vikings is that the ground attack of the 49ers zone is even better.

In New Orleans, Minnesota's stingy defense was able to focus on Michael Thomas's containment and take advantage of the critical mistakes of the Saints. However, in San Francisco, Mike Zimmer's crew will have their hands occupied against a more diverse and complete attack. With a trio of talented runners, the best tight end of the NFL in George Kittle, a deep receiving body led by the rising star Deebo Samuel and an intelligent and smooth dealer in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers are a bit more loaded That an impressive (and remarkably healthy) Viking team.

Collect: 49ers 27, Vikings 20

Tennessee Titans in Baltimore Ravens (-9)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS

This is an unstoppable race force against the most unstoppable race force the NFL has seen. Yes, the Titans are benefiting from the fact that Derrick Henry is finally being supported by a legitimate air strike, so Tennessee ended the regular season with the third best ground offensive in the league and used it to annoy New England in the round joker. But the Ravens, who scored at least 40 points in five different games this season, led the league with 3,296 yards on the ground and beat the 1978 Patriots (3,165) by the most yards per team in a single season in history. of the NFL.

With all due respect to Ryan Tannehill, who led the classification of NFL passers this season, the key to this game is related to the other quarterback. Keep in mind that Lamar Jackson, who easily broke a season's QB racing record for Michael Vick, also led the league with 36 touchdown passes. The future MVP and the dangerous weapons that surround it form a nightmare showdown for any team, and although Tennessee's defense is respectable, it will not live up to Baltimore.

Collect: Crows 30, Titans 17

Houston Texans in Kansas City Chiefs (-9 1/2)

Sunday, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS

The Chiefs are the biggest favorites in the divisional round for good reason. Not only are they completely healthy and fresh after their first-round goodbye, but they are riding a good run fueled by the ridiculous arm of Patrick Mahomes and the mismatches that create their goals. Even with J.J. Watt returns to the mix to bother the reigning MVP of the league, Houston will have trouble keeping Kansas City below its average of 28.2 points per game.

The Texans will have to tackle this game the same way they handled their regular season victory over the Chiefs. That ball control strategy led to 192 yards on the ground as a team and a 31-24 victory, and Mahomes was only one third of the game on the field. While the Chiefs' defense has improved dramatically since that Week 6 meeting, it remains vulnerable, especially against a QB like Deshaun Watson. That will keep the game closer than expected, but will not lead to discomfort.

Collect: Chiefs 28, Texans 24

Seattle Seahawks in Green Bay Packers (-4)

Sunday, 6:40 p.m. ET, Fox

The Packers, who allowed 120.1 land yards per game in the regular season, are probably not happy to attract the Seahawks' No. 4 ground attack. That makes the division round an ideal time for Green Bay to focus on stopping the race, because even if it advances, it will face another strong team against San Francisco or Minnesota.

As much as we want to make this game about superstar quarterbacks, and Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers will certainly be fun to watch, the most important factor is the injury error, which bites the Seahawks much more than the Packers. While Marshawn Lynch's story is fun, it is also a reminder that Seattle is trying to deploy its power attack without its best power brokers in Chris Carson and C.J. I continued. On the other hand, Rodgers will take advantage of the two creators of mismatches he has in Aaron Jones and Davante Adams, and Green Bay will reach the NFC title in the first season of coach Matt LaFleur.

Collect: Packers 23, Seahawks 17