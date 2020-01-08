NFL 2020 playoff calendar: dates, times, TV channels for each round in AFC, NFC brackets

The regular NFL season is in the rearview mirror, playoff clashes have been established and the wild card weekend is on the horizon.
The Ravens, behind probable MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, will enter as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and favorites to win Super Bowl 54. Defeat of Week 17 of defending champion Patriots against the Dolphins pushed them into the seed No. 3 and allowed the Chiefs to enjoy a first-round goodbye.
The NFC image is fuller. The 49ers are the number 1 seed, but they will not be favored too significantly over the Saints, Packers, Vikings and Seahawks.
Here is everything you need to know about what will surely be an exciting postseason football month.
NFL playoff bracket 2020
When do the NFL 2020 playoffs begin?
- Start date: Saturday, January 4, 2019
The first wild card weekend games will be played on Saturday, January 4. The Texans will receive the Bills at 4:35 p.m. ET game on ESPN, followed by another AFC showdown, Titans at Patriots, at 8:15 p.m. ET in CBS.
How to watch NFL playoff games on TV, live stream
The NFL playoff games will be televised on ESPN, ABC, CBS or NBC. They can be streamed live online on the respective websites and applications of those networks.
2020 NFL playoff calendar
Saturday, January 4
|Equipment
|Round
|Date
|Time
|television channel
|Texans bills
|Wildcard
|Saturday, January 4
|4:35 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Titans in Patriots
|Wildcard
|Saturday, January 4
|8:15 p.m. ET
|CBS
Sunday, January 5
|Equipment
|Round
|Date
|Time
|television channel
|Vikings in the saints
|Wildcard
|Sunday, January 5
|1:05 p.m. ET
|Fox
|Seahawks in Eagles
|Wildcard
|Sunday, January 5
|4:40 p.m. ET
|NBC
Divisional round
Saturday, January 11
|Equipment
|Round
|Date
|Time
|television channel
|Vikings at 49ers
|Divisional
|Saturday, January 11
|4:35 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Titans in the crows
|Divisional
|Saturday, January 11
|8:15 p.m. ET
|CBS
Sunday, January 12
|Equipment
|Round
|Date
|Time
|television channel
|Texans in Chiefs
|Divisional
|Sunday, January 12
|3:05 p.m. ET
|CBS
|Seahawks in Packers
|Divisional
|Sunday, January 12
|6:40 p.m. ET
|Fox
Round championship conference
Sunday, January 19
|Equipment
|Round
|Date
|Time
|television channel
|AFC vs. AFC
|Championship
|Sunday, January 19
|3:05 p.m. ET
|CBS
|NFC vs NFC
|Championship
|Sunday, January 19
|6:40 p.m. ET
|Fox
Super Bowl 54
Sunday February 2
|Equipment
|Round
|Date
|Time
|television channel
|AFC vs NFC
|Super Bowl 54
|Sunday February 2
|6:30 pm. ET
|Fox
When is Super Bowl 54 in 2020?
- Date: Sunday February 2
- Time: 6:30 pm. ET
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida.
Super Bowl 54 will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. This will be the first time since 2010 that the NFL championship is played at the Dolphins house.
Fox will air the Super Bowl this year.