New York star Erica Mena calls Cyn Santana in the middle of a violent reaction

The last episode of "Love and Hip Hop: New York"won Erica Mena review. Fans called the star after it was revealed that he was trying to connect Cyn Santanais ex Joe Budden and his ex Tahiry Jose, prompting others to consider her ruthless towards Cyn.

After learning that Erica tried to press for Joe Budden and Joseph Tahiry to be together again, Cyn admitted to being hurt and "horrified" by Erica, with whom he dated before the latter married. Safaree Samuels. "We love and take care of each other once, but suddenly, Cyn and Joe are no longer together and Erica is so interested in putting him back with his ex?" said Cyn.

After the reaction, Erica turned to her Instagram account to applaud and explain the situation. "And to properly take you to the audience at a real speed. Let me clarify that the scene happened after my wedding. That's why I was the one who really requested to sit with Jonathan only since he attended my wedding and was not invited," he wrote. on Instagram Stories.

"They threw it into the mixx so they could get what they thought everyone wanted to see," he concluded.

Erica then elaborated more on the comments section, accusing VH1 of not deliberately issuing "these scenes in order to let me clarify properly …" He also wrote: "If Cyn was in my baby shower, don't think that & # 39; Should everyone put two and two together on how things really ended up on the scene yesterday? That's one of my points. "

"I do my job very well TEN years in the inn! It's when people love to play to be a victim and edit what gets under my skin," Erica continued defending herself.

Shading Cyn in a long message, Erica said the first one "sat down and helped spread the rumors of the blog about my husband while I'm pregnant with all my enemies." She added: "Yes, she acts as if she was so innocent when she is away from that. This is the same woman who tried to attack my husband just because he was with me last season."

"The same woman who keeps my name in my mouth scene after scene, even in seasons when I'm not even," he wrote. "Let's not get into the fact that it has been years since I had it in my orbit, the last thing I think about is it, especially when Tahiry is my friend."

"But continue because you are always going to defend who you feel sorry for. But since it is easier for you, you are going to believe what you see regardless of the TRUTH, but let's not forget that she was in my baby shower so obviously the scene is not it ended as you saw it, "finished its publication.