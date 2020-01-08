NeNe Leakes praises his "other favorite Wendy,quot; – Check out the sweet photo with best friends

NeNe Leakes loves going out with Wendy Williams, and not too long ago, the two blonde ladies went out together. NeNe made sure to keep his fans up to date, and then shared a photo of the two.

Now, she shows people her other favorite Wendy and shared a photo in her best friend, Wendy Credle. Check it out below.

‘My other favorite Wendy @wendycredle The brotherhood is so real. She always listens to me, encourages me and, above all, lifts me up when I am depressed. But listen, NYC joins her, you must be ready! I'm not ready, she is one of the real ones! Love me some of it❤️ ’NeNe captioned its post.

Someone said, "It's great to surround yourself with good people!", And another follower told NeNe: "What's up, Nene? You're doing a great job with yourself," keep up the good work, stay strong and focus on loving yourself. , girl. & # 39;

A follower also praised NeNe and said: "I love you on Monday nights, the episodes went to Canada, keep calm, but saw a clip for the next one, it seems that someone is going to say a few words."

A follower published this: "It is always good to have genuine and genuine people in your life who are willing to listen and keep it really real with you."

Someone else said: ‘Yes … people do not understand that the,quot; strong "need the most encouraging and stimulating … Do not hit the shading and abandonment. I can guarantee that the strong were there for the weak when they needed them! It's still you, sister. I'm glad there are people in your corner who understand and love you @nene. "

Someone else told NeNe that it's great to see her surrounded by true friends.

Apart from this, NeNe seems to have business in mind these days.

She shared a message on her social media account, saying she is looking for influential people to help promote various products.



