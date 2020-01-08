Neil Robertson makes a promise from Masters Snooker to the Australian wildlife rescue charity | Billiard News





Neil Robertson has promised financial support to those fighting Australian forest fires

Neil Robertson has become the last star of the sport to provide financial support to those fighting the devastating wildfires in Australia.

The former billiard world champion has announced that he will make a donation to the WIRES wildlife charity in New South Wales, which rescues and cares for affected animals.

Robertson has promised £ 5,000 plus additional funds that depend on the performance of all players in the next Masters tournament at Alexandra Palace.

The 37-year-old man tweeted: "Afflicted with all forest fires at home.

"So during the teachers next week I will donate £ 100 per century made by ALL players, as well as donate £ 5000 at the top to @ WIRES – NSW."

Robertson's gesture follows that of his compatriot, former cricketer Shane Warne, who auctioned his famous baggy green cap to help boost rescue efforts.

Several players, including Nick Kyrgios, have also promised financial support.

Robertson, who was born in Melbourne, speaks regularly about animal rights issues in his social media accounts and is a committed vegan.

A professor at the University of Sydney has estimated that more than 800 million animals have been killed in New South Wales alone.

Last year's Masters, in which Judd Trump defeated Ronnie O & # 39; Sullivan to take the title, produced a total of 24 breakups of the century.

