NBA Draft prospect rankings: big board of the 60 best players in the 2020 class

As the college basketball season leans toward the conference game and the most competitive confrontations it brings, it's time to start thinking about where the prospects will be located in the 2020 NBA Draft. Obviously, it's still early and Those contests plus the pre-draft process will weigh heavily on how this list looks in June, but it is good to have a starting point that we can update from now on.

The evaluators have been given enough time to develop initial impressions of the best players in the class, and unfortunately in some cases, it may be all they see before the pre-draft process. Memphis center James Wiseman decided to leave college basketball after the NCAA declared him ineligible for several games. Cole Anthony also loses time after knee surgery and a timeline for his return to a North Carolina squad remains in the air. Meanwhile, both LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton suffered injuries in Australia that can cause them to miss the rest of the regular NBL season, which ends in mid-February.

MORE: James Wiseman's full exploration report

These absences have confused things at the top of the board in the race for No. 1 spot. Anthony, Ball, Wiseman and Anthony Edwards of Georgia seem to be at stake there. None of them is a safe selection, and all have significant question marks:

It seems likely that Anthony possesses the necessary jump-shooting ability to be an offensive gravitational threat, but it has also been harmless as a threat on the edge of the midfield and fought to improve the Tar Heels this season. How much of that is attributable to him and how much he rests on the shoulders of the rest of the list is open to interpretation.

Ball seems to be one of the players with the highest IQ in the class, with an idea of ​​the game that should, in the worst case, be a valuable piece in a winning team, but the highlights of the shots that appear in Twitter have not yet translated into sustained success. He has shot 70.0 percent from the foul line this season and made only 27.9 percent of his 86 3-point attempts. The 18-year-old can suffer some of the same defects of his older brother at the next level.

Wiseman is a legitimate future candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year because of his physical tools, but his place and value on the offensive end has always been questioned. Is it really enough to select someone you expect to be something like Rudy Gobert with the No. 1 choice?

Edwards is the default option at number 1 at this time thanks to the intersection of production, athletics and youth that has its profile. The 18-year-old suffers difficulties with the selection of shots in the midfield, often finding himself jumping with jumpers instead of attacking the basket despite gaining the necessary space to do so. Perhaps that is more consistent once you feel comfortable with its handling.

These problems at the top of the class are emblematic of the general problems of this draft. It would be hard to say that the class is bad, although few could realistically criticize some who say so much.

This year's group seems to be in debt to a significant number of swing skills that will make or break individual perspectives. If the switch turns in the right direction, we could look back at the pre-draft analysis and laugh at how wrong we were all. If not, things could get ugly, and the draft could have difficulty producing many relevant pieces of the NBA. Maybe we can agree to call it highly variable instead of just bad.

This pessimism should not overshadow some of the highlights of this season. Several players have improved their draft stock with impressive performances to start the year:

Tyrese Maxey of Kentucky is someone who has moved from the back half of the lottery to the top five on this board in large part because he has shown that he can score at a high pace, take a team offensively and succeed in defense in the point of attack Critics will point out Maxey's poor 3-point percentage this season, but it would be a mistake to dismiss him for that reason. The 19-year-old has a success story behind the goal, is shooting 80.3 percent from the foul line and clearly has the confidence of his coaching staff behind him: he is taking 5.2 3s for 40 minutes. Don't let the small sample size fool you and think that Maxey will qualify as a poor shooter.

Tyrese Haliburton, of Iowa State, is another prospect that has risen to the top 10 of this forum. Haliburton was a favorite of some evaluators last season thanks to his high basketball IQ and success in several analytical models. The features that impressed during his first year campaign have continued in an even greater role. Haliburton has distributed 3.28 assists to each rotation he has committed this season and is averaging 2.8 steals for 40 minutes. The role he will play at the next level has yet to be analyzed, but the winning basketball teams often have players like Haliburton.

The final perspective we will mention here is Obton Toppin of Dayton. The 21-year-old has been dominant offensively this season, recording a real shooting percentage of 67.9 while taking 3.4 3s for 40 minutes and playing regularly in the center for the Flyers. He has developed the ability to create offensives when he puts himself at an advantage when he leaves the screens or works on dribble transfers. Obviously, Toppin can play power forward on the next level, but what should really attract teams to him is the potential to place him in the center in the correct lineups, especially in the playoffs.

Not all is bad news for the 2020 NBA Draft. With that in mind, here's a glimpse of where our top 60 are currently.

2020 NBA Draft great board of the 60 best prospects