NATO pays attention to Trump's call to be "more involved,quot; in the Middle East | News of the escalation between the United States and Iran

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg spoke with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday and agreed that Western allies should play a more prominent role in the Middle East.

"The president asked the secretary general for NATO to get more involved in the Middle East," a NATO statement said after the call between Washington and Brussels.

Plus:

"They agreed that NATO could contribute more to regional stability and the fight against international terrorism."

Earlier on Wednesday, in a statement about Iranian missile attacks on US bases in Iraq, Trump had said: "Today I am going to ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East process."

The 70-year-old Atlantic alliance boasts of being the most successful in history and was the key piece of Western European security during the Cold War.

But its role, and indeed its founding treatise, has focused on Europe and North America, despite the challenges facing allied armies in Asia, North Africa and the Near East.

NATO has a training mission of approximately 500 troops in Iraq, but has been suspended since the US attack on Friday that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Some of the allied troops attached to the mission have been withdrawn from Iraq for their safety, but Stoltenberg has described it as a temporary measure.

Trump has often criticized Washington's European allies for not exercising their weight, as he sees it, within the alliance, but Stoltenberg has said they are ready.

The NATO statement did not go into details about what else the allies could do in Iraq and the crisis with Iran, but the leaders "agreed to keep in close contact on the issue."

"NATO plays a key role in the fight against international terrorism," he said, citing training missions in Iraq and Afghanistan and the coalition against ISIL (ISIS).