National strike in India after farmers' suicide | India News

Millions of workers in India are on strike protesting the government's economic policies.

This follows an increase in the number of farmers who have committed suicide due to their financial problems.

And now, many in the state of Punjab have been asking the government to act.

Sohail Rahman from Al Jazeera reports from Punjab, India.