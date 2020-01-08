Model Slick Woods says her life was saved after suffering a seizure

Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock
Slick woods He feels "blessed to be able to flex another day."
On Tuesday night, the 23-year-old model revealed to her thousands of fans that she had suffered a seizure in the middle of the night.
"Now that I feel a million times better and walking again, thanks @cheyalli for saving my life during an unexpected attack in the middle of the night, man, there are so many people going through much worse #staygoofy."
Meanwhile, the photographer who saved her described the experience as "one of the biggest scares,quot; of his life. "I'm really not someone to put in too much business, but this girl gave me one of the biggest scares of my life the other night and I can't thank God well enough. The strongest person I know." Chey Allegra He wrote on Instagram. "I love you @slickwoods."
As for Woods, she said in her Instagram story, "she is blessed to be able to flex another day." The positive star also shared images of herself smiling and laughing in a hospital bed.
In November, the star of the catwalk revealed on social networks that she was receiving chemotherapy.
Since then, The Shade Room reported that Woods is fighting stage 3 melanoma.
Woods, who has modeled for characters like Savage X Fenty, Marc Jacobs and Jeremy Scott, gave birth to a baby named Sapphire in 2018
"Grateful for a beautiful prince and a great father to protect, teach and love him unconditionally," she said of the father, the baby's model. Adonis Bosso. "When I'm working, traveling, sick or just tired, he's there."
In the midst of his health battle, Woods had made one thing clear: "Stop treating me like a victim."
