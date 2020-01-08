Model Slick Woods says her life was saved after suffering a seizure

Slick woods He feels "blessed to be able to flex another day."

On Tuesday night, the 23-year-old model revealed to her thousands of fans that she had suffered a seizure in the middle of the night.

"Now that I feel a million times better and walking again, thanks @cheyalli for saving my life during an unexpected attack in the middle of the night, man, there are so many people going through much worse #staygoofy."

Meanwhile, the photographer who saved her described the experience as "one of the biggest scares,quot; of his life. "I'm really not someone to put in too much business, but this girl gave me one of the biggest scares of my life the other night and I can't thank God well enough. The strongest person I know." Chey Allegra He wrote on Instagram. "I love you @slickwoods."

As for Woods, she said in her Instagram story, "she is blessed to be able to flex another day." The positive star also shared images of herself smiling and laughing in a hospital bed.