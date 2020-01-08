Missile attack damage seems limited, but Iran may not be over

BAGHDAD – More than half an hour before dawn on Wednesday, Iran bombed targets in Iraq, attacking in and around two large military bases that house thousands of Iraqi and US military and women.
But when the 22 missile bombing ended, the damage seemed to be in the infrastructure of the bases, not in the people.
In a brief statement issued Wednesday morning, the Joint Command in Baghdad, which includes both Iraqi and international representatives, said neither the coalition nor the Iraqi forces had "recorded losses."
Of the 22 missiles, most targeted Al-Asad, an air base in the desert of western Anbar, a totally Sunni Muslim area. Of the 17 missiles aimed at the base, two fell out of it near the city of Hit, but did not explode, authorities said.
Five of the missiles aimed at an air base in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, and hit the headquarters building. Damage assessments were ongoing Wednesday.
Iran announced that the missile attack had "concluded proportionate measures,quot; against the United States in response to the murder of Major General Qassim Suleimani for an American drone attack on Friday.
But officials from across the region warned that the statement did not mean that Iran had finished maneuvering. More generally, Iran has remained focused on the goal of forcing the expulsion of US troops from Iraq.
The president of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, in his meeting with the country's Council of Ministers on Wednesday morning, hinted at that broader strategic objective in comments that were clearly addressed to the United States, and that referred to the fact that the General Suleimani's hand had been cut in The strike that killed him.
"You cut Qassim Suleimani's hand from his body, and we will cut off the feet of the region," said Rouhani.
Iran has long seen the American presence at its door, both in Iraq and in Afghanistan, as a threat. And it has worked for decades for leaders in those countries to reduce or eliminate the US presence altogether.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo contacted the Prime Minister of the Kurdish regional government in Iraq, Masrour Barzani, to inform him about the events. Mr. Barzani and his father, Massoud Barzani, have been firm allies of the United States, and the air base in Erbil was the scene of the United States Special Operations mission that He killed the head of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in October.
Mr. Barzani, meanwhile, said in a Twitter post that in his call early Wednesday with Mr. Pompeo, he had "suggested ways to reduce the scale and contain the situation."
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi issued a statement similar to that of Mr. Barzani, saying that the government "will continue its intense attempts to prevent escalation." Referring to the Iranian bombing, he opposed the violation of Iraq's sovereignty, as he had done after the assassination of General Suleimani and after the US attacks against an Iran-backed militia in western Iraq in late December.
Falih Hassan contributed reports.