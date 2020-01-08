Missile attack damage seems limited, but Iran may not be over

BAGHDAD – More than half an hour before dawn on Wednesday, Iran bombed targets in Iraq, attacking in and around two large military bases that house thousands of Iraqi and US military and women.

But when the 22 missile bombing ended, the damage seemed to be in the infrastructure of the bases, not in the people.

In a brief statement issued Wednesday morning, the Joint Command in Baghdad, which includes both Iraqi and international representatives, said neither the coalition nor the Iraqi forces had "recorded losses."

Of the 22 missiles, most targeted Al-Asad, an air base in the desert of western Anbar, a totally Sunni Muslim area. Of the 17 missiles aimed at the base, two fell out of it near the city of Hit, but did not explode, authorities said.