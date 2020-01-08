Michelle Obama launches an Instagram television series about students navigating through her first year of college

Our first lady, Michelle Obama, has always been dedicated to using her platform to teach young people about the importance of college, and will continue to do so in a new Instagram television series.

On Tuesday, he announced the launch of the new "A Year of Firsts,quot; series, which will follow four college students while sharing the ups and downs of their first undergraduate year. The series will begin later this month and will conclude in June.

According to CNN, this new series is being produced in partnership with the media company ATTN: and it is also part of Obama's "Reach Higher,quot; initiative, which is being led by our first lady forever.

Michelle Obama said in a statement: “By sharing their stories, they are helping others see that the highs and lows of the first year of college are something everyone is going through, and they are creating a supportive community for others facing similar challenges. "

In his Instagram legend, he talked more about the program and said: "As a first-generation university student, I know how intimidating it can be to try to navigate through a new place and make new friends, all while trying to discover who you are and who you want to be. That's why I'm so excited that Reach Higher is associated with ATTN to share the stories of four freshmen. "

Latest monthMichelle joined Ellen DeGeneres to help give back to an elementary school in Washington D.C. for the holiday season. He visited the school to surprise the students and teachers, as they received a new basketball court and computers.

It's great to see Michelle Obama continue to use her voice and platform to help encourage young people to reach all of their educational goals.

Source: https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/07/politics/michelle-obama-attn-igtv-series-college-students/index.html

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94