Michael van Gerwen wears the final defeat of the World Championship & # 39; on the chin & # 39; | Darts news

Listen to the full interview with Michael van Gerwen about the latest episode of The dart show podcast





Michael van Gerwen stayed to regret missed opportunities against Peter Wright

The final defeat of the World Championship against Peter Wright is going to meet Michael van Gerwen for quite some time.

The world's number one entered the decisive as an overwhelming favorite in their attempt to defend the Sid Waddell Trophy for the first time. But he ran into a rampant snake bite, which hit the right darts at the right times on the way to a 7-3 victory.

"It hurts a lot," Green Machine said in The dart show podcast. "Peter also knows how much it hurts, because I beat him earlier in the final. But for me, you're even a bigger champion if you just put it on your chin, keep going."

LISTEN: The Darts Show with MvG

"What can you do at this moment? Nothing. I wasn't playing phenomenally in the tournament. The final, I think I had it in the fifth set. If I get to my double there, I think he had a problem."

"I made too many mistakes at important times, and that is usually not me."

"I usually hit them," he said. "I can only blame myself for that."

I made too many mistakes at important times, and normally that is not me. MVG knows where it went wrong

Although the Dutchman hopes to win every tournament he plays in, he still enjoys a fruitful 12-month period according to any objective criteria. The important titles in the Masters, Premier League, Grand Prix, Champions League and Players Championship finals mean that it was not exactly a disastrous season.

"It was still a phenomenal year," he said. "I still earned more than anyone. So I can't complain too much. I'll be ready for next year."

Any exact goals in mind for next year?

"Win a lot," he smiled. "Of course, I'm going to finish next year with a World Championship."

1:35 Michael van Gerwen lamented the missed opportunities during his loss to Peter Wright in the World Championship final Michael van Gerwen lamented the missed opportunities during his loss to Peter Wright in the World Championship final

New Year, new MVG

As the new decade begins, change is in the air for the Dutch. A day after the defeat of Ally Pally against Peter Wright, it was announced that he signed with the brand of darts Winmau.

New arrows will bring his own challenges, but he is enjoying it. Now he has an important contribution in the design of everything, even to the smallest detail.

"I was never involved like now. Now I am involved in everything, which pleases me," he explained.

"(Even) the dart box is my own design! I like it. I'm here (like) a child in a candy store."

The three-time world champion will seek to start running in 2020

But there will be an initial challenge as you adapt to your new tungsten tools.

"It will be difficult at first, but I will take that. I am a great player. I know what it is. Looking forward to it is a challenge," he said.

He lost the biggest game of the lot seven days ago, but after a vacation this week, he will try to return to the night and do what he does best: collect silverware.

Premier League coverage begins on Thursday, February 6 in Aberdeen at 7 p.m. Sky Sports Action with the newly crowned world champion Peter Wright facing Michael van Gerwen. Gary Anderson and & # 39; Challenger & # 39; John Henderson also take the stage.