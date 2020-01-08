Michael B. Jordan finally moved from his parents' house

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Continuing up!
On Wednesday, Michael B. Jordan revealed that he no longer lives with his parents during his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres show. For years, the 32-year-old actor's people had been his roommates at his home in California and they told the host Ellen Degeneres He was surprised by his parents' reaction when he moved.
"It happened!" Michael exclaimed. "It's fine. It's fine. I'm pretty sure they knew the whole house when I left. Like, they lit incense and bleached it and got rid of me and then I got a place."
Despite the recent movement, the Black Panther Star assured the host during the day that his family's close relationship is still very intact.
"Yes, we are close enough," he said about the distance between the two houses. "You know, driving, Sunday dinner. Mom and dad cook. I'm close enough to, yes, we can get there. But I'm still about 20 minutes away, which is good."
Changing gears, the duo also talked about Michael's next movie Just mercy, where he plays a lawyer and civil rights activist in real life Bryan Stevenson. In the movie, the Creed the actor takes the case of the death row prisoner Walter McMillian (played by Jamie Foxx), who is falsely convicted of murder.
"It's very timely," he said. "It was carried out 30 years ago, but it could have been yesterday … That is what really made me want to support this project and put it on the largest possible platform for so many people to see this because it is human right now." . period you know It is the element of humanity of everything. "
"The type of reputation and stigma that has been put on black and brown people, you know, in this world, especially in this country, is unfair," he continued. "And, you know, they say slavery is over, but that it simply evolved over time. And we have to change the narrative."
Later in the show, Michael and Ellen joined Bryan, who couldn't help but get excited about him. Friday night lights alum performance in the movie.
"First of all, he is so talented and so talented," he said. "But he is also deeply committed to these issues. And when I met him, that gave me a lot of confidence about it … And I was very committed to doing things right. He worked very hard."
He continued: "There's a choreography on being on the court. He understood all that. He really concentrated and wanted to do everything authentic. And I said," That's great, Michael. I appreciate it ".
When asked if he was excited for Michael to portray him, Bryan joked, "I had to tell everyone: & # 39; You know, Michael B. Jordan is playing me, but I'm the young me, so don't think I'm like that vain. "
Then he added: "The area where we don't have to be authentic, can keep the Black Panther–Creed body when you play with me. I don't need you to follow a lawyer's diet. "
Watch Michael rejoice at not living with his parents anymore and talking Just mercy in the videos above!
Just mercy Arrives in theaters on January 10.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.