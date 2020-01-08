Michael B. Jordan finally moved from his parents' house

Continuing up!

On Wednesday, Michael B. Jordan revealed that he no longer lives with his parents during his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres show. For years, the 32-year-old actor's people had been his roommates at his home in California and they told the host Ellen Degeneres He was surprised by his parents' reaction when he moved.

"It happened!" Michael exclaimed. "It's fine. It's fine. I'm pretty sure they knew the whole house when I left. Like, they lit incense and bleached it and got rid of me and then I got a place."

Despite the recent movement, the Black Panther Star assured the host during the day that his family's close relationship is still very intact.

"Yes, we are close enough," he said about the distance between the two houses. "You know, driving, Sunday dinner. Mom and dad cook. I'm close enough to, yes, we can get there. But I'm still about 20 minutes away, which is good."