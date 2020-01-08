Mexican asylum seekers fear deportation to Guatemala | News from the Mexico-United States border

Mexicans seeking refuge in the United States to escape violence and illegality in their homeland fear greater dangers if they are sent to Guatemala under a new Trump administration scheme to take strong measures against asylum seekers.

According to the rules of the United States that were made public on Monday, Mexicans requesting protection at the U.S.-Mexico border can fly to Guatemala to seek refuge there.

Plus:

Last year, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, reacted to an increase in Central Americans who applied for asylum with a series of policies aimed at preventing them from entering the United States. The latest rules apply to migrants from Mexico, as well as Honduras and El Salvador, in accordance with the guidance documents, and will likely have the effect of suppressing Mexican access to asylum in the United States.

It was not clear when the United States would begin sending Mexicans to Guatemala. The Mexican government estimated that 900 Mexican asylum seekers could be affected as of February, without giving a deadline or explaining how they reached that number.

Mexicans who say their homes are not safe due to extortion of drug gangs said the policy leaves them with few options.

"I cannot go home, they have already kidnapped my brother and my son," said Carlos, a Mexican who tries to reach the United States through the border city of Tijuana. He said he had fled criminal gangs in the southwestern state of Guerrero.

"They persecute me. If I return, they will surely kill me. If I am not sure in Mexico, I will be even less secure in Guatemala," he said, asking that his last name be withheld for security reasons. Reuters could not independently confirm its history.

Since the end of the civil war in Guatemala in 1996, the country has had a higher homicide rate than Mexico, its most prosperous northern neighbor.

In recent years, the difference has been reduced as Mexico's murder count, driven by territorial wars between drug gangs, increased to record levels and the decline in Guatemala.

Guatemala, however, is poorer and more dangerous, and Mexicans generally have fewer contacts there than in the United States.

Eugenio, 48, arrived in the border city of Ciudad Juárez with his family four months ago and has been on a waiting list for the opportunity to present his case to US officials since then. He calculated that his turn will be presented later this week and the possibility of being sent to Guatemala was very important for him.

"Going to Guatemala is like walking directly to the lions' den," said Eugenio, explaining that he feared that the criminals he said had threatened his family in central Mexico could track him across the fluid southern border. He said that if he didn't get asylum in the United States, he would try Canada.

Mexican asylum seekers who camp near the US-Mexico border while waiting to apply for asylum to the United States are evicted by the local government before transferring them to a local shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico (José Luis González / Reuters)

At the end of December, after reports emerged that Washington was considering sending Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala, a group of Mexican migrants filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission of Mexico (CNDH) requesting help to block the plan, Saying he would put them in danger.

The Mexican government said Monday that it "rejected,quot; the new US policy, but acknowledged that the decision depended on the US authorities.

Sitting in a cold camp in Ciudad Juarez, a woman from the state of Zacatecas, who refused to give her name, said she was trying to get to the United States because she had a family there and would be safe.

"I will not go through the American dream, I will go and take my children because we need security, we need security," she said crying, describing how she had fled a job as a scientist in a laboratory after she began to be followed and received telephone threats.

She described the new policy as a pressure to make people like her give up her asylum application.

"They know we don't want to go to another country where we won't have family support," he said.