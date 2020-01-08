Metallica and Shawn Mendes support Australian fire relief efforts with generous donations

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

While the rockers of & # 39; Nothing Else Matters & # 39; they give the Rural Fire Service of New South Wales and the Country Fire Authority in Victoria $ 500,000, the killer of & # 39; Senorita & # 39; Encourage others to follow in their footsteps.

Up News Info –

Metallica Y Shawn mendes They have become the last big names to donate to relief efforts after the terrible forest fires in Australia.

The rockers of "Nothing Else Matters" announced that they are donating $ 500,000 (£ 380,000) to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and the Country Fire Authority in Victoria in an attempt to help fight the fires that have devastated great part of the country

"We are totally overwhelmed by the news of forest fires that span millions of acres in Australia, with a major impact on New South Wales and Victoria," they said in a statement. "The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia are really heartbreaking."

Further explaining his donation in a series of Twitter posts, the band wrote: "@NSWRFS is the largest volunteer firefighters organization in the world and all funds donated during this state of emergency go to related services and victims of these fires. particularly destructive forestry. "

"@CFA_Updates is a voluntary and community organization of fire and emergency services that helps protect 3.3 million Victorians and works together with communities to keep Victorians safe from fire and other emergencies."

<br />

Meanwhile, Shawn visited Instagram on Wednesday (January 8) to encourage his millions of followers to donate to the crisis, revealing that he has given money to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, the Rural Firefighters Service from New South Wales and the South Country of Australia. Fire Service

<br />

Although he refused to reveal how much he had donated, Shawn explained: "Every time I have been to Australia I have fallen more and more in love with people and wildlife. Join me to help support relief efforts for the devastating effects of Australian forest fires. The Shawn Mendes Foundation and I are making donations. Every donation is important. "