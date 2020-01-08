Men's GB rowers excited for the training of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics | News of the Olympic Games

John Collins, GB rower: "Returning (from Rio 2016) without a medal is disturbing in ways I could never anticipate."

















The men's rowing team of the GB team is pushing their bodies to the limit, physically and emotionally, while pointing to the success of the medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Sky sports news The journalist Geraint Hughes visits the exhausting training camp of the men's rowing team GB Team GB in Spain, while preparing their preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics …

Why would a giant of the man of more than 6 feet burst into tears? He is an Olympic rower, physically as fit as a human being, enjoys his sport, likes his colleagues and has a loving family.

The answer is simple. The urge to become an Olympic champion can do fun things for the mind and giants over 6 feet are still human with emotions.

Fatigue in a punishing training camp, lack of sleep, all at an altitude of 7500 feet, can also make an adult man cry.

John Collins, who competed in the men's double scull event in Rio four years ago, won't mind telling him it was he who broke into tears when I asked him why he was so motivated, so desperate to win a medal as a rower GB team in Tokyo 2020.

He nearly lost a medal four years ago in Brazil, so years of training, pain and countless family sacrifices have expanded as he points to the selection for Team GB in Tokyo.

"Rio opened my eyes to the industry based on the results of the Olympic Games," he said. Sky sports news.

"Returning without a medal is disturbing in ways you would never expect to enter."

"You feel like a & # 39; also run & # 39; if you don't have medals."

When asked what the success of the Tokyo 2020 medal would mean for Collins, he said: "I think peace, but also rewards the people who have supported us.

"Your friends and family are so glad you're there.

"The reason I am so excited is that you really want to give them a medal to give them something back."

His emotion was raw and genuine.

Collins was also exhausted. It was nearing the end of a two-week altitude camp in the Sierra Nevada mountains in Spain and around 7500 feet, the effects of altitude are marked.

Oxygen is very important, even if you are just walking, so hitting a rowing machine for hours, drill after drill, can be extraordinarily challenging.

So why do it? Well, during the winter months it is when many athletes, not only rowers, will train hard to reach the fitness levels necessary not only to compete in the Olympic Games, but to be selected.

Training can be brutal, but altitude training can speed up the fitness process, as Collins put it: "Two weeks of absolute pain here replicates three weeks of pain at sea level."

All Collins teammates were physically spent, reaching the end of their two-week period in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

The vision narrows, the lungs burn and occasionally the body gives up once the target is reached, collapsing its rowing machines in the arms of capable and attentive support staff.

Using a high-performance facility at altitude, GB Rowing is giving his head coach Jurgen Groebler his best chance to gather a squad of men capable of delivering medals.

For Tokyo, he is also in charge of ensuring that the women's team achieves the glory of the podium.

The team as a whole is one of the greatest success stories of Team GB, as it won a gold medal in all the Games since 1984. No other sport can match that.

Part of the training process and part of the reason for an altitude camp that hurts is to take GB rowers beyond what they think are their physical and mental limits.

So, when they line up in an Olympic final, as they always do, it's not the worst thing they have been through that year, either mentally or physically.

It is a different way to prepare, but it works; 63 Olympic medals and counting.