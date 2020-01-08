Melissa McCarthy will join Nicole Kidman for her return to television

%MINIFYHTMLe3fc010d2a31c42137f98875b1c049479% %MINIFYHTMLe3fc010d2a31c42137f98875b1c0494710%

Marking the first series of the actress of & # 39; Bridesmaids & # 39; from & # 39; Mike and Molly & # 39 ;, & # 39; Nine Perfect Strangers & # 39; I aired in Hulu in 2021 with writer David E. Kelley assuming the duty of showrunner.

Melissa McCarthy is set to return to the small screen together Nicole Kidman in an adaptation of "Big little lies"last book by author Liane Moriarty," Nine Perfect Strangers ".

The actresses will also be executive producers of the project, created by many of the main actors behind the award-winning adaptation of Moriarty's previous novel, "Big Little Lies," including writer David E. Kelley.

"Nine perfect strangers", which is expected to air on the Hulu broadcast service in 2021, will be the first concert in the McCarthy television series since comedy"Mike and Molly", who won the"Bridesmaids"starring an Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series in 2011.

It will be co-written by Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss, while Kelley and Butterworth will also take on showrunner functions, Deadline reports.

The drama will take place in a high-end health and wellness facility, directed by director Masha, played by Kidman, who promises nine anxious residents of the city that the 10-day retreat from their resort will change their lives. McCarthy will star as one of the clients, Francis.

"Nine Perfect Strangers" was published in 2018 and spent 13 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list.