Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are retreating from their royal duties

Prince Harry Y Meghan markle I just made an important statement about your future in the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, from parents to children. Archie harrison, they took to their Instagram to announce that they are taking a step back as members of the royal family. They also noted that they are working to "become financially independent,quot; and have the full support of Queen Elizabeth II.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," the couple's statement began. "We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."

"It is with your encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. Now we plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty towards La Reina, the Commonwealth, and our sponsorships." , the declaration of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued. "This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."