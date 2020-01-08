Meghan Markle leaves for London before Royal's shocking announcement

BACKGRID
The royals return to business as usual.
In the middle of the news that Meghan markle Y Prince Harry They move to North America and resign as "members of the royal family,quot; (and after a relaxing six-week Canadian vacation), the Duchess of Sussex looked as elegant and relaxed as ever in London.
The Duchess was seen leaving the Dorfman Theater in London on Wednesday. The theater is part of the National Theater, of which Meghan is a patron. She was photographed leaving the place wearing a light blue blouse with black dress pants. On his shoulders he wore a navy blue wool coat from Massimo Dutti. (The Duchess also wore a Massimo Dutti skirt for her first real appearance since November yesterday). For her hair, she combed it with an elegant hairstyle that kept her long strands out of her face.
This appearance occurred only a few hours before she and Harry announced the great change they are making in their lives, as well as their 8-month-old son. Archie harrison& # 39; s.
When the Duke and Duchess announced their joint Instagram account, "after many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to give a step back as & # 39; high-ranking members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. "
"It is with your encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment," they continued. "Now we plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty with the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the real tradition in which he was born, by time that gives our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity. "
"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties," the statement concluded. "Until then, accept our most sincere thanks for your continued support."
