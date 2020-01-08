Meghan Markle leaves for London before Royal's shocking announcement

The royals return to business as usual.

In the middle of the news that Meghan markle Y Prince Harry They move to North America and resign as "members of the royal family,quot; (and after a relaxing six-week Canadian vacation), the Duchess of Sussex looked as elegant and relaxed as ever in London.

The Duchess was seen leaving the Dorfman Theater in London on Wednesday. The theater is part of the National Theater, of which Meghan is a patron. She was photographed leaving the place wearing a light blue blouse with black dress pants. On his shoulders he wore a navy blue wool coat from Massimo Dutti. (The Duchess also wore a Massimo Dutti skirt for her first real appearance since November yesterday). For her hair, she combed it with an elegant hairstyle that kept her long strands out of her face.

This appearance occurred only a few hours before she and Harry announced the great change they are making in their lives, as well as their 8-month-old son. Archie harrison& # 39; s.