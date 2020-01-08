Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised the royal family with news: reports

Meghan markle Y Prince Harrymay have fallen Queen Elizabeth IIThey are good thanks.
According to BBC News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex never reported to Buckingham Palace or Prince WilliamY Kate Middletonof his decision to "step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family,quot;. In addition, the British media says that a palace spokeswoman said that her decision to move forward with her plans without consulting the Queen makes the Royal Family feel "disappointed."
The BBC reveals that Meghan and Harry addressed the issue with the palace, but were in an "initial stage,quot; in their discussions. "We understand their desire to adopt a different approach, but these are complicated problems that will take time to solve," the spokeswoman said in a formal statement.
In addition, ABC News reports: "None of the other members of the royal family learned about the content of Harry and Meghan's statement before it was published."
This premature announcement will probably have many unforeseen consequences, since this is really an unprecedented event. A real expert told E! News, "We do not know how this will develop in the coming months, in the coming years."
Joe Giddens / PA Wire through AP Images
Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex require the queen's permission to resign their positions, it is unclear whether they will be able to carry out the plans they have mentioned on their website and in their statement. The couple said they want to divide their time between North America and the United Kingdom and become "financially independent,quot; of the Royal Family.
In addition, the new parents revealed on their website that they plan to continue using Frogmore Cottage as their official residence. However, the duo notes that the house is owned by Her Majesty the Queen, so she requires her permission to live in the completely renovated house.
With so many issues in the air, the only sure thing is that Meghan and Harry are forging their own progressive path, with or without the Royal Family.