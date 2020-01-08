Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised the royal family with news: reports

Meghan markle Y Prince Harrymay have fallen Queen Elizabeth IIThey are good thanks.

According to BBC News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex never reported to Buckingham Palace or Prince WilliamY Kate Middletonof his decision to "step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family,quot;. In addition, the British media says that a palace spokeswoman said that her decision to move forward with her plans without consulting the Queen makes the Royal Family feel "disappointed."

The BBC reveals that Meghan and Harry addressed the issue with the palace, but were in an "initial stage,quot; in their discussions. "We understand their desire to adopt a different approach, but these are complicated problems that will take time to solve," the spokeswoman said in a formal statement.

In addition, ABC News reports: "None of the other members of the royal family learned about the content of Harry and Meghan's statement before it was published."