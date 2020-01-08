Meghan Markle and Prince Harry separate from the royals: an expert weighs

Meghan markleY Prince HarryThe controversial announcement is all anyone can talk about, and it is for good reason.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took an unprecedented step on Wednesday when they announced that "they intend to step back as members of the royal family and work to be financially independent." In their statement they also revealed their plans to balance their "time between the United Kingdom and North America,quot;, in order to increase Archie harrisonWith an understanding of his American and English roots.
While Meghan and Harry stated that they would soon release the "full details,quot; of their next steps, it seems that Buckingham Palace is a bit obscure about how all this will work. "The talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," the statement began. "We understand your desire to adopt a different approach, but these are complicated problems that will take time to solve."
That said, it seems that Meghan and Harry were completely prepared for the flood of questions that were presented to them and threw answers on their website. They explained why they are choosing this "new work model,quot;, how this will affect their relationship with the royal family and how it will affect their way of life.
For the most part, they answered the hottest questions, but left others unanswered, as if they needed or not permission to make this type of announcement.
Fortunately, real expert Marlene Koenig It is opening the curtain to reveal the possible implications of this historic event in a Q,amp;A below:
E!: What does this mean for Harry and Meghan?
Mk They will be able to control the information about their lives, which is found in the media information on their website. They can do whatever they want without real-life restrictions, although they will remain real.
E!: What does this mean for the royal family?
Mk The plan has been to focus on the main line. Prince carloshe is the next king, he would have been supported by his sons and his wives with Prince WilliamAs the apparent heir. As it seems now, Harry will not be part of that support in the traditional way. But we don't know how this will develop in the coming months, the next few years.
E!: In order to take a step back, did you need the approval of the Queen?
Mk Absolutely. I'm sure there were conversations between Charles and the Queen and the Sussex, maybe also William.
E!: What process did they have to go through? Were there negotiations? Are there terms for this?
Mk No idea. We know very little about this, apart from the fact that they chose to take a six-week break and one can only assume that there were many conversations with many people. Friends, family, advisors on how to handle this. I think that press coverage, criticism, racism were part of this decision to become independent. The couple wants to do projects without restricting the traditional real roles.
E!: Where do your current funds come from?
Mk Most of its funding comes from the Duchy of Cornwall (95 percent) and 5 percent comes from Sovereign Grant. Most of this funding covers the salaries of the Sussexes office and staff, all that is associated with their official duties. At this time, they are prohibited from earning income.
E!: What exactly does "financially independent,quot; mean to them? Were they not financially independent before?
Mk Harry and William inherited £ 21 million (approx.) When their mother died. £ 5 million of that was what Princess Dianainherited from his father when he died. Each one received half of that money, which of course was invested, so it is assumed that his son inherited a good amount of money and perhaps other trust funds.
E!: Have we ever seen this happen before with other members of the Royal Family?
Mk Do not. Edward VIII He abdicated his throne for the woman he loved (and became the Duke of Windsor). He received a payment from his brother, King George VI, and he and Wallis had to move into exile. George VI created his brother HRH after the abdication. But he made it clear that it was personal and that Wallis did not share it.
E!: Is it possible that Harry is completely separated from the Royal Family?
Mk I doubt he does that. The succession to the throne is based on legislation. The titles are gifts of the sovereign, created by Letters Patent. The Nobility Act of 1963 allows a partner to renounce his nobility for life. You cannot give it up for your male line descendants. Harry could give up the duchy, but Archie would remain the heir of the relatives and when Harry dies, Archie would succeed the duchy. I could quit if I wanted to.
The only way the nobility would return to the crown is if there are male heirs.
The Queen could issue a Letter Patent that eliminates the title of Prince and Harry's SAR. Some might applaud that decision, but Harry and Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor, the former royalty will not have the same cache.
E!: How does this news change the impact and perception of the Royal Family?
Mk I think there will be some support, as well as a violent reaction to the perception of wanting to be real but not wanting to be a member of traditional royalty.
E!: What does this mean for William and Kate?
Mk I'm sure William and Catherine knew what was going to happen. They have their own roles, which will increase as time passes and, especially, when Charles is king. William is second in line. He has his own career: he will be king.
E!: If Archie (and potentially future children of them) want to have a more traditional role in the royal family in the future, can they?
Mk Unlikely. I hope that in the reign of Carlos III, a new card patent will be issued that will further limit the number of royal highnesses in the family. When Elizabeth II issued the Letters Patent a few months before George was born to give all the children of the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales, the SAR and the title of Prince, and did not extend it to all children. from the Prince of Wales, I knew that Harry's children would not be SAR and real. The focus will be on the Cambridges and their children.