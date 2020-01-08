Meghan Markle and Prince Harry separate from the royals: an expert weighs

Meghan markleY Prince HarryThe controversial announcement is all anyone can talk about, and it is for good reason.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took an unprecedented step on Wednesday when they announced that "they intend to step back as members of the royal family and work to be financially independent." In their statement they also revealed their plans to balance their "time between the United Kingdom and North America,quot;, in order to increase Archie harrisonWith an understanding of his American and English roots.

While Meghan and Harry stated that they would soon release the "full details,quot; of their next steps, it seems that Buckingham Palace is a bit obscure about how all this will work. "The talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," the statement began. "We understand your desire to adopt a different approach, but these are complicated problems that will take time to solve."