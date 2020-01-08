Matt Rhule Panthers' contract puts pressure on team owner David Tepper to prove he has no idea

Undoubtedly there were conflicting emotions on the NFL scene when news of Matt Rhule's surprising new contract with the Carolina Panthers was heard.

The grinding of teeth was from the owners of the NFL, who were probably angry to hear that the Panthers owner, David Tepper, gave Rhule a seven-year contract for $ 70 million, including incentives ($ 60 million, according to guaranteed information) as an unproven head coach of the NFL from the ranks of the university, a path that has rarely led to the success of coaching. Tepper also had to pay a $ 6 million purchase to Baylor, according to league sources.

Meanwhile, there were many clashes and unbridled joy between the NFL and the community of university coaches who are delighted with the fact that Rhule's contract will help give them more influence in future negotiations and will probably lead to a significant escalation of their salaries.

Tepper, the owner of the second-year team in Carolina, will see the playoffs and Super Bowls better in the near future for his team led by Rhule, or the ridicule will only increase for an owner who will be portrayed as a clueless in the negotiation process of the coach.

The salaries of the NFL head coach are not easily obtained in the outside world. There is no salary cap to govern them, so the teams do not have to inform the league, and certainly not the media, the total amounts they are paying.

It is estimated that the Rhule agreement, including the larger than normal incentive package, currently places him in third place among the active NFL coaches. Bill Belichick leads the way with a report of $ 12 million per year, followed by Pete Carroll ($ 11 million on average). Then come Jon Gruden and Rhule at $ 10 million per year.

It is an incredible salary for Rhule, 44, who has been head coach of the university for only seven years (with four winning seasons) and has only one year of experience in the NFL as an assistant coach of offensive line with the Giants.

Rhule has had some university success, but does not approach the level of Nick Saban or Dabo Swinney. Rhule led Temple from 2-10 in his first season in 2013 to 10-3 in 2016 before leaving for Baylor, where his records were 1-11, 7-6 and 11-3 last season, including defeats against Oklahoma in the Big Game of 12 titles and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

The Giants were reportedly trying to attract Rhule to his native New York, but Tepper gave him an offer similar to that of a godfather he could not refuse. This was shortly after the Cowboys signed Mike McCarthy, a Super Bowl winning coach with nine playoff appearances, to a five-year contract for $ 6 million per year.

Do you think McCarthy would like to renegotiate with Jerry Jones after hearing about Rhule's signature?

As an additional comparison, most NFL rookie coaches receive four-year agreements worth $ 4 million to $ 6 million per year. This includes coaches like Matt LaFleur, who has led the Packers to a 13-3 record and the NFC North title in their first season under their $ 5.5 million contract per year. And probably Joe Judge, the former open receiver and special equipment coach in New England that the Giants hired after Rhule's offer was too high for his taste.

While the money that Tepper has committed to Rhule has to enrage his fellow owners, they will surely be even more upset by the seven years guaranteed in the agreement. It basically guarantees that Rhule will be at the helm of the Panthers for three or four years, since no owner would want to pay more than $ 30 million to a fired coach.

With this agreement, there will be a lot of NFL coaches and their agents telling their owners that it is not right that they are far behind with respect to Rhule, who has not yet won his first NFL game, let alone lead a team to the team. playoffs

Imagine the conversation that could take place when 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer meet in the midfield before or after their divisional playoff game on Saturday. Both coaches are probably in the range of $ 4 million to $ 5 million per year, with Shanahan with three years remaining and Zimmer one more year in his contract. They could exchange greetings and say, “How was that deal with Rhule? What makes us worth that?

Andy Reid is preparing for the Chiefs' divisional playoff game against the Texans, but maybe he made a call to his agent Bob LaMonte and suggested, in light of Rhule's contract, that he could use an increase of his $ 7.75 million per year after 21 years. as a very successful head coach of the NFL. The same goes for John Harbaugh, a strong candidate with Shanahan for the NFL coach of the year honors after taking the Ravens to the AFC series lead. Harbaugh, who is making $ 9 million, has nine winning seasons and a Super Bowl title to his credit.

Tepper raised his eyebrows around the league when he fired a Coach of the Year twice at Ron Rivera and announced that he would personally handle all the elements of the coach search. Obviously, he was not worried about the repercussions of his innovative entry-level contract for Rhule and the domino effect that will surely follow.

The transfer of this agreement will not only be an inevitable big jump in the salaries of the head coaches. The offensive and defensive coordinators, who have already seen tremendous increases in wages (with many in the range of $ 1.5 million to $ 2 million) and then the trainers, are filtered.

And the universities follow the NFL, so we've seen coaches like Saban and Swinney land near the $ 10 million level per year. Their salaries will continue to rise along with new and younger ones like Lincoln Riley in Oklahoma and P.J. Fleck in Minnesota.

I have attended many league meetings in the NFL, including privileged executive sessions in which only the team owner or the executive director could enter the room. I can tell you that with the Rhule contract fresh in everyone's mind, there will be a lot of consternation expressed in the meeting room and in the conversations between the owners at the next annual league meeting in March.

Meanwhile, there will be a fascinating juxtaposition of joyful feelings by the head coaches who will also be present. They will be lined up to pat Rhule on the back and thank him for establishing his huge future salary increases.

