Martin Lawrence says a lawsuit ended his show – "It was time for it to end,quot;

During a conversation with journalists from GQ magazine, Martin Lawrence discussed some issues close to his heart, including his short-lived comedy. BET reported that the actor sat with the exit and explained why his successful show stopped, suddenly and without explanation.

In 2018, Lawrence, Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold met again for the first time in decades after Campbell's sexual harassment lawsuit against Lawrence. In 1997, he claimed in his lawsuit that Martin was guilty of violent threats, sexual assault, and endless sexual harassment.

Lawrence denied all charges. Fast forward to 2020, where Martin talked about the issue with the aforementioned exit. According to the Bad guys actor, demand played an important role in the recession of Martin, which was issued from 1992 to 1997.

Zach Baron, the media interviewer, asked Martin if he did the show for five seasons, and then why did it suddenly end? Mr. Lawrence, why contain the words, declared that it was "time to finish." Lawrence said some things were said about him that were simply not true.

Not to mention the lawsuit directly, Baron took care to make sure everyone knew what happened, and Martin responded by stating that everything was "all nonsense," and that nothing she said was true at all.

Trying to move quickly on the subject, Lawrence stated that there was no need to discuss something that simply did not happen. In any case, he confirmed that the demand was the reason for his departure.

According to the Bad guys Actor, many people speculated that it was due to low ratings and a subsequent cancellation, however, that "that was not the case." The actor explained that he decided to leave. Interestingly, Martin chose to take the high road, despite the lawsuit and declared that he has had nothing but love for her since then.

"I have nothing but love for her, and I've always had her," said the actor. Tisha's lawsuit against Martin came well before the #MeToo movement that regained strength at the end of 2017.



