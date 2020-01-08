Martin Lawrence: & # 39; I left & # 39; to Martin & # 39; for Tisha Campbell's sexual harassment claims! "

Hollywood comedian and actor Martin Lawrence revealed that he moved away from his own comedy comedy, Martin, after his co-star, Tisha Campbell, accused him of sexual harassment.

"It was time to finish," he told GQ about the end of the program. "None of that was true. It was all a lot of nonsense."

Campbell left the program in 1997 after Lawrence faced some problems with the law. The producers reportedly sued Campbell for leaving the show, and she responded with allegations of sexual harassment against Lawrence.

All parties reached an out-of-court settlement, and she agreed to return only if she could film her separate scenes from Lawrence.

"We don't need to talk about something that just didn't happen," Lawrence said. "So I decided to leave the program. I decided to finish it. People said they canceled me, but that was not the case. I decided to leave the program."

He continued: "I love Tisha. I've seen her then and now, from time to time, always with nothing but love. I have nothing but love for her, and I've always had her."

Martin aired for five seasons and ran between 1992 and 1997. At its peak in 1992, the show had almost 12 million viewers and won several comedy awards, including the People's Choice Award for "Best New Comedy,quot; . When the show ended in 1997, Martin still had approximately 6 million viewers.