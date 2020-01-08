Martin Lawrence: & # 39; I left & # 39; to Martin & # 39; for Tisha Campbell's sexual harassment claims! "

Hollywood comedian and actor Martin Lawrence revealed that he moved away from his own comedy comedy, Martin, after his co-star, Tisha Campbell, accused him of sexual harassment.

"It was time to finish," he told GQ about the end of the program. "None of that was true. It was all a lot of nonsense."

Campbell left the program in 1997 after Lawrence faced some problems with the law. The producers reportedly sued Campbell for leaving the show, and she responded with allegations of sexual harassment against Lawrence.

