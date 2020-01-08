Martha Hunt announces commitment to her boyfriend Jason McDonald

Love is in the air for Martha Hunt Y Jason McDonald!

Victoria & # 39; s Secret Angel is engaged to her photographer boyfriend, she announced via Instagram on Wednesday.

"I have a secret …" Martha, 30, captioned a series of snapshots showing her dazzling commitment. According to his post, it seems that Jason asked the question during a recent vacation in the Bahamas.

The model's famous friends flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages. "I love you both very much,quot; Gigi Hadid wrote while designer Phillip Lim intervened, "wowowowowow! congratulations." Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd Y Cazzie David They also express their good wishes.

Of course, fans look forward to Taylor SwiftReaction to the big news, since Martha and Taylor have maintained a close bond over the years.