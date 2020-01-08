Martha Hunt announces commitment to her boyfriend Jason McDonald

Love is in the air for Martha Hunt Y Jason McDonald!
Victoria & # 39; s Secret Angel is engaged to her photographer boyfriend, she announced via Instagram on Wednesday.
"I have a secret …" Martha, 30, captioned a series of snapshots showing her dazzling commitment. According to his post, it seems that Jason asked the question during a recent vacation in the Bahamas.
The model's famous friends flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages. "I love you both very much,quot; Gigi Hadid wrote while designer Phillip Lim intervened, "wowowowowow! congratulations." Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd Y Cazzie David They also express their good wishes.
Of course, fans look forward to Taylor SwiftReaction to the big news, since Martha and Taylor have maintained a close bond over the years.
Martha and Jason's commitment takes a long time to arrive, as they met on the set of a photo shoot in 2015.
Despite sharing many of the couple's love snapshots, Martha has remained relatively quiet about their relationship. And for some celebrity couples, maybe that is the secret of lasting love!
Congratulations to the happy couple!
