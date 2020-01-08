Maroon 5 sets a new record on the list with & # 39; Memories & # 39;

Facebook

The band in front of Adam Levine becomes the only group next to the Rolling Stones to score number 1 and number 2 successes in the United States for three decades after & # 39; Memories & # 39; jump to number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Adam Levine and his bandmates accomplished the feat this week (beginning January 6) when their new success, "Memories," raised the Billboard Hot 100 countdown to two, giving them a place in the top two places in the 2000s, 2010 and 2020.

In the race, the rockers have reached the first place with the rightly titled "Moves Like Jagger", "One More Night", "Girls Like You" and "Makes Me Wonder", while "Payphone" and "Sugar" stagnated at two o'clock .

The Rolling Stones, in front of Mick jagger, had 10 numbers one and two in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

The news comes a week later Mariah Carey He broke records by getting his last number one, which made him the only artist to get first places in four different decades.