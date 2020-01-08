Maria Sharpova has the opportunity to bid for the second Australian Open title | Tennis news





Maria Sharapova returned to court at Brisbane International

Former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova will receive a world card to play at the Australian Open this month.

The 32-year-old Russian is currently ranked 147 in the world, after a season in which a long-standing shoulder injury restricted her to eight tournaments.

Sharapova played his first game since losing in the first round of the US Open. UU. Last year at Brisbane International on Tuesday, but was defeated 3-6 6-1 7-6 (7-3) by US qualifier Jennifer Brady.

The Australian Open tournament director, Craig Tiley, confirmed Wednesday that the 2008 champion will receive a wild card entry in the main singles draw for the tournament, which begins in Melbourne on January 20.

Maria Sharapova will be in the Australian Open lineup later this month

She responded with a "Thank you!" to an official Twitter publication of the Australian Open that said: "See you at # AO2020 @MariaSharapova …"

The five-time Grand Slam champion has been worried about shoulder problems throughout her career and underwent surgery early last year, with persistent problems that hindered her during the 2019 season.

"I've been fighting a virus for a couple of weeks and I ended up in the hospital the other day, so it wasn't fun," Sharapova said after his loss in Brisbane.

"I just couldn't save anything (but) that's the point I am going to share with you."

Sharapova lost to Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round of the Australian Open last year.

