Marcel Brands faced angry Everton fans at Finch Farm after Liverpool's defeat | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLdfd79319209f68594cdea5d37db834af9% %MINIFYHTMLdfd79319209f68594cdea5d37db834af10%





Marcel Brands met with angry Everton supporters at the club's Finch Farm training camp on Monday

%MINIFYHTMLdfd79319209f68594cdea5d37db834af11% %MINIFYHTMLdfd79319209f68594cdea5d37db834af12%

Everton football director Marcel Brands held face-to-face conversations with angry fans on the club's training ground on Monday after his FA Cup loss to Liverpool.

A small group of supporters arrived at Finch Farm on Monday morning to face the team after their 1-0 loss to an inexperienced Liverpool team last night.

Fans intended to meet the team and question their commitment to the club, but they could not talk to the players, who were away on a day off.

However, the brands met with supporters and listened to their complaints.

It comes after midfielder Fabian Delph was allegedly involved in a heated exchange with a fan on Instagram after the defeat at Anfield.

0:44 Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti insists that Liverpool's selection decisions did not affect his team's performance in the defeat of the third round of the FA Cup Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti insists that Liverpool's selection decisions did not affect his team's performance in the defeat of the third round of the FA Cup

Sky sports news Everton understands that he has launched an investigation into the matter.

Protests at Finch Farm came a few weeks after the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as the club's new manager.

The Toffees are currently in 11th place in the Premier League and will face Brighton at Goodison Park on January 11.