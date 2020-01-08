Malia Obama gets serious with her white boyfriend, spends vacations at her home in London

Twitter

Former First Daughter and Rory Farquharson "seemed really happy and relaxed together" when they were seen walking through the Islington district in the city.

Malia Obama has always been deprived of her personal life, including her long relationship with Rory Farquharson. However, a new report has suggested that lovebirds are getting serious while spending vacations together at home in London.

In a photo taken by Daily Mail, the former First Daughter was seen walking through the Islington district in the city along with her boyfriend and some friends. Malia looked warm in a black jacket complete with a matching sling bag and a pair of khaki pants. A viewer told the publication that the couple "kept a low profile but seemed really happy and relaxed."

"What surprised me was that they were wandering around Islington, a beautiful area of ​​friends, completely incognito: few people recognized her as the daughter of the former American president," the viewer continued. "I saw them walking near the Canal del Regente. They walked casually with another couple."

According to the witness, the group stopped later in the Duke of Cambridge pub. "It was getting a bit colder and it seemed like it was about to rain, so I think they were deciding where to go next," so the viewer shared, adding that the group had a person who seemed to be a member of the secret service following them around the corner.

Malia and Rory met at Harvard, where both are students. It is not known when they started dating, but they were first photographed together in the annual Ivy League game between Harvard and Yale in New Haven, Connecticut in 2017. At that time, they were seen kissing on the spot. Neither of them has opened up about their relationship, although they have been seen together on a date several times, including going to a brunch or just walking along the streets together.