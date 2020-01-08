Malaysian graft destroyer: voice clips prove the cover-up of Najib Razak | Malaysia News

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on Wednesday published a series of audio recordings that allegedly revealed to former Prime Minister Najib Razak seeking help from the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and colluding with a former prosecutor to hide the bad actions related to a massive corruption scandal.

The voice clips marked a new blow for Najib, who has denied any wrongdoing in the billionaire looting of the 1MDB state fund and is on trial for bribery after losing office in the elections held in May 2018.

Commission chief Latheefa Koya said that the nine telephone conversations, recorded between January and July 2016, revealed a "clear cover-up and criminal conspiracy,quot; by Najib to suppress investigations, fabricate false evidence and obstruct justice in the 1MDB scandal.

The agency has verified that the clips were genuine, but she refused to say how she obtained them. She said the clips will be delivered to the police to take more action.

In a July 26, 2016 conversation, Najib allegedly called the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed, to seek an urgent meeting to resolve an "impasse,quot; about the payment between 1MDB and the International Petroleum Investment Co. of Abu Dhabi .

That happened a few days after the US Department of Justice. UU. He said at least $ 3.5 billion had been embezzled from the fund by people close to Najib, and filed lawsuits to confiscate allegedly illegal assets linked to 1MDB.

Najib allegedly also asked Mohammed to forge a loan agreement to help his stepson and Hollywood producer, Riza Aziz, who was named in the US lawsuit.

Najib said a loan agreement would show that the 1MDB money for the Riza Red Granite production company came from a legitimate source.

"I don't want him to be a victim when he completely ignores the source of money," Najib told the prince, according to telephone recordings.

Red Granite then paid $ 60 million to withdraw the US lawsuit, but Riza was charged in Malaysia last year for money laundering.

"We can confirm its absolute authenticity. The content is shocking; it is a cover-up and a subversion of justice," said Latheefa. Najib could not be reached immediately for comment.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak faces dozens of charges for more than 1MDB and trials continue (File: Lim Huey Teng / Reuters)

Najib created 1MDB shortly after taking power in 2009 as a way to boost economic development, but accumulated billions in debt and led to investigations in the US. UU. And other countries.

In another recording on January 5, 2016, then public prosecutor Dzulkifli Ahmad allegedly told Najib that the outcome of the 1MDB investigation was harmful, but that he and then-attorney general Apandi Ali could handle the matter from the point of legal view

On January 26 of that year, Apandi held a press conference to clear Najib of any irregularities. Dzulkifli was promoted to head of the anti-theft agency in August 2016.

Another conversation between Rosmah and Najib revolved around plans to invite UAE representatives to resolve a financial dispute between 1MDB and IPIC without arbitration.

Latheefa said the agency decided to make the videos public as they were of national interest. She said the release would not be detrimental to Najib's ongoing trials.