Malaika Arora raises the temperature with her completely black gym look

Malaika Arora is one of the best divas of e B-town. The glam icon of over 40 years is known for its great and killer movies. The actress also has an impeccable sense of fashion. Whether on the red carpet or on a normal day at the gym, Mala always has her fashion game on the spot. Often, outside of her yoga classes, the actress is also a fitness enthusiast and never misses her training sessions.

Early today, our photographers saw the impressive actress outside her yoga classes. Mala looked steaming on a completely black gym equipment. The actress flaunted her sexy curves and toned abs in a black bralette and matching leggings. He wore black sunglasses to complete his look.

Check out the photos of the actress looking super sexy here …