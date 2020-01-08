Louis Tomlinson closes the rumors of commitment

Wenn

A representative of the former One Direction member denies the talks on the Internet and suggests that he proposed to his girlfriend Eleanor Calder.

Louis TomlinsonThe representative has denied reports that the singer is committed to his long-term girlfriend. Eleanor Calder.

First rumors arose that the first Only one direction The star was ready to walk down the hall when a piece appeared on the Blind Gossip website about a "male singer with a big fan base." The article went on to explain that the singer separated from a "very loyal" girlfriend and then had "a baby with another person." But he "finally returned to Loyal and they started dating again." The description coincides with Louis and Eleanor, who initially separated in 2015 before meeting in 2017. During his two years apart, Louis fathered his son Freddie with the model. Briana Jungwirth.

"Singer and Loyal are engaged … and it seems that the wedding will happen very soon!" The piece continued.

However, Louis spokesman Simon Jones told the British newspaper Daily Mirror Online that the reports are incorrect and stated that "he is not engaged."

Louis talked about his plans for his relationship with Eleanor during an interview with the British newspaper Metro last November, and explained that he wanted to have more children.

"Every relationship is different, but I am very, very lucky and very happy," he smiled. "Definitely (more children) at some point. It's one step at a time. That's probably what excites me the most, doing all things family and dad."