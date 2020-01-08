Louis Oosthuizen enjoying the defense of the title at the South African Open | Golf news

Three places for The Open available through the Open Qualifying Series; Watch live on Thursday from 10 a.m. at Sky Sports Golf





Louis Oosthuizen heads the South Africa Open organized by the city of Johannesburg

Louis Oosthuizen hopes to be more successful in his home country before defending his title at the South African Open.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

The world number 20 is the best ranked player in the Randpark Golf Club, where he won a six-shot victory last year to claim his national open trophy for the first time.

Oosthuizen arrives in Johannesburg after a second place in the Emirates Australian Open and a great performance for the International Team in the Presidents Cup, with the 37-year-old who seeks to start his year with a victory.

Oosthuizen failed to register a victory in 2019

"This (winning his open house) means a lot," Oosthuizen said. "I wanted to win it for a long time, but there were many years that I didn't play."

"Now he moved to January, adapts to my schedule. It's always nice to come back and play it, defending it is very special."

European live golf tour Live

"It was a tournament that I was really trying to win with all the great champions there: Ernie (Els), Retief (Goosen), Mr (Gary) Player. I wanted to have my name in the trophy. It was nice to have a big advantage at the end to to assimilate everything. "

Oosthuizen walks away with his countrymen Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Jayden Trey Schaper, while Thomas Detry and Eddie Pepperell leave alongside former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel.

Pepperell starts the week out of the 50 best in the world for the first time in more than a year

This week is also the last event of the Open Qualification Series, where the three main players who finish in the top 10 and are not yet exempt will win a place in the final race of the year.

The Englishman Chris Wood, who has appeared in The Open in six of the last seven years but still does not qualify for the 2020 edition, said: "I had two and a half months of rest to really work a little."

European Tour Golf Live

"A season of (being) free of injuries would be a good base to start, so you find some way and (a victory on the tour) is not far away, that's for sure."

Watch the South Africa Open all week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins Thursday from 10 a.m. at Sky Sports Golf.