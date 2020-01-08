Look back at the tumultuous relationship of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Rob Kardashian presents primary custody of sleep in shocking new documents

It is no secret that Rob kardashian Y Blac ChynaThe relationship has seen its ups and downs over the years.

Four years ago, E! The news confirmed that the keeping up with the Kardashians Star started dating Chyna after the celebrity duo triggered rumors of romance on social media. Only a few months later, Rob and Chyna announced their engagement, and another month later they revealed their news about pregnancy to the world.

The former couple welcomed a daughter, Kardashian dream, in November 2016. However, despite the exciting news about babies, Rob and Chyna, who had an intermittent relationship, finally left in February 2017. Now, the duo is back in the news about the custody of their 3 year old daughter

Less than a year ago E! News learned that Rob and Chyna had agreed to split custody of Dream 50/50. However, according to reports, Rob now seeks primary custody of Dream.

While the representatives of Rob and Chyna have not responded to E! According to reports, the request for comments from News, the sealed court documents obtained by TMZ show that Rob has requested that Chyna's time with Dream be reduced to weekends only and that a babysitter be present during visits. In the documents, Rob also accused Chyna of negligent parenting and substance abuse.

Rob also claims that Chyna's behavior has impacted her little daughter. And it seems that now he wants to make a change when it comes to his parenting time.

While we wait for the duo to speak publicly about this matter, let's review the relationship of the former couple over the years. From your first days of dating until the birth of Dream and beyond, let's look at the ups and downs of Rob and Chyna's relationship.

ME!

Relationship news

In January 2016, E! The news confirmed that the keeping up with the Kardashians Star had started dating Blac Chyna. The duo sparked rumors after Chyna posted a photo, believed to be from Rob's arm, writing: "The beginning."

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

VM / CPR / FAMEFLYNET PHOTOS

Travel to Texas

In late January 2016, Rob drove from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas to pick up Chyna after she was arrested for public intoxication.

Blac Chyna, Instagram, Valentine's Day gifts

Instagram

Happy V day!

Blac Chyna shows Rob's Valentine's gift: hundreds of red roses!

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Snapchat

In love

"I love this woman here, so fuck with her negative comments," Rob wrote on Instagram in March 2016.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Instagram

Family fun day

The duo smiles for a day in Legoland with his family and son.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Mariotto / Chiva / INFphoto.com

Happy Birthday!

Blac and Rob celebrate their 29th birthday with a day of pampering at L.A.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Mariotto / Chiva / INFphoto.com

The luck of the Irish

Rob's 29th birthday was also St. Patrick's Day and his lady wore green clover ears to celebrate.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Instagram

Rumor Control

Rob shared this close photo to close the breakup rumors. "Chy and I are not separated, we simply felt that it would be much healthier for our relationship if we maintained ourselves much more. It is impossible to have a positive relationship with so much negativity from the media and strangers and appreciate if everyone respects that," wrote

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Burger stop

Smiling lovebirds posted this photo during an In-N-Out race.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

RAAK / Stefan / AKM-GSI

PDA Alert

Wowzers! The lovebirds get their PDA for the cameras while they kiss in Beverly Hills.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Instagram

Instagram

Key to your heart

Rob posted this intimate photo of his girlfriend's face with a simple key emoji.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Instagram

Committed!

The couple announced their engagement in April 2016. "YES! …! …!" Blac wrote, referring to the engagement ring Rob gave him.

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, King Cairo

Snapchat

The alarm sounds!

Blac Chyna takes her son King Cairo and her boyfriend Rob for a tour of a local fire station.

Rob and Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

ME!

Baby on Board

In May 2016, Rob and Chyna announce that they expect their first child together.

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

Greg Doherty / Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

The duo hit the red carpet together at their Chymoji launch event in Hollywood.

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, 28 years of Chyna

INFphoto.com

Birthday girl

Nice cake! The lovebirds celebrate their 28th birthday during an appearance at a club in Miami.

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, engaged

Xavier Collin / Image Press / Splash

Summer fun

Blac Chyna and Rob helped start the summer in Las Vegas during Memorial Day weekend.

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Memorial Day Memories

Blac's belly was on display while dating Rob in Las Vegas.

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

ME!

Photobooth Cuties

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian posed for this beautiful photo booth at Khloe's birthday party. "Ohhhhhh Roberttttttt," Chyna captioned the photo.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Snapchat

Snapchat

Pucker

Despite the rumors of a breakup, Rob and Chyna show that they still have nothing but love for each other.

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

ME!

The look of love

We love this picture of Blac Chyna and Rob laughing together!

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna / Snapchat

Time to wear?

Chickity China the Chinese chicken …the two lovebirds visit Washington D.C., where their mother lives, during the holidays of July 4.

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, Family

Blac Chyna / Snapchat

Family affair

Rob joins his in-laws.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna / Snapchat

Pick me up

Rob affectionately carries his fiancee in this animated photo.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Jet setting

The duo travels to New York for an appearance in a club.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Roger / AKM-GSI

Divide

In February 2017, E! News learned that the intermittent celebrities had resigned and no longer lived together.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Baby Shower

MTPhotographers

About to explode

Rob and Chyna celebrate their daughter's impending birth during a luxurious baby shower.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Snapchat

Snapchat

Happy Holidays

Rob and Chyna enjoy their first Christmas as a engaged couple.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Happy family

The new parents look cute and welcoming with the newborn daughter Dream.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian

False images; Instagram

Custody of sleep

In March 2019, E! News learned that Rob and Chyna had agreed to split custody of Dream 50/50. However, according to reports, Rob now seeks primary custody of his daughter.

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here