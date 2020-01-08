Look back at the tumultuous relationship of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

It is no secret that Rob kardashian Y Blac ChynaThe relationship has seen its ups and downs over the years.

Four years ago, E! The news confirmed that the keeping up with the Kardashians Star started dating Chyna after the celebrity duo triggered rumors of romance on social media. Only a few months later, Rob and Chyna announced their engagement, and another month later they revealed their news about pregnancy to the world.

The former couple welcomed a daughter, Kardashian dream, in November 2016. However, despite the exciting news about babies, Rob and Chyna, who had an intermittent relationship, finally left in February 2017. Now, the duo is back in the news about the custody of their 3 year old daughter

Less than a year ago E! News learned that Rob and Chyna had agreed to split custody of Dream 50/50. However, according to reports, Rob now seeks primary custody of Dream.