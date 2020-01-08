Look back at the tumultuous relationship of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

It is no secret that Rob kardashian Y Blac ChynaThe relationship has seen its ups and downs over the years.
Four years ago, E! The news confirmed that the keeping up with the Kardashians Star started dating Chyna after the celebrity duo triggered rumors of romance on social media. Only a few months later, Rob and Chyna announced their engagement, and another month later they revealed their news about pregnancy to the world.
The former couple welcomed a daughter, Kardashian dream, in November 2016. However, despite the exciting news about babies, Rob and Chyna, who had an intermittent relationship, finally left in February 2017. Now, the duo is back in the news about the custody of their 3 year old daughter
Less than a year ago E! News learned that Rob and Chyna had agreed to split custody of Dream 50/50. However, according to reports, Rob now seeks primary custody of Dream.
While the representatives of Rob and Chyna have not responded to E! According to reports, the request for comments from News, the sealed court documents obtained by TMZ show that Rob has requested that Chyna's time with Dream be reduced to weekends only and that a nanny be present during visits. In the documents, Rob also accused Chyna of negligent parenting and substance abuse.
Rob also claims that Chyna's behavior has impacted her little daughter. And it seems that now he wants to make a change when it comes to his parenting time.
While we wait for the duo to speak publicly about this matter, let's review the relationship of the former couple over the years. From your first days of dating until the birth of Dream and beyond, let's look at the ups and downs of Rob and Chyna's relationship.
ME!
Relationship news
In January 2016, E! The news confirmed that the keeping up with the Kardashians Star had started dating Blac Chyna. The duo sparked rumors after Chyna published a photo, believed to be from Rob's arm, writing: "The beginning."
VM / CPR / FAMEFLYNET PHOTOS
Travel to Texas
In late January 2016, Rob drove from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas to pick up Chyna after she was arrested for public intoxication.
Happy V day!
Blac Chyna shows Rob's Valentine's gift: hundreds of red roses!
Snapchat
In love
"I love this woman here, so fuck with her negative comments," Rob wrote on Instagram in March 2016.
Family fun day
The duo smiles for a day in Legoland with his family and son.
Mariotto / Chiva / INFphoto.com
Happy Birthday!
Blac and Rob celebrate their 29th birthday with a day of pampering at L.A.
Mariotto / Chiva / INFphoto.com
The luck of the Irish
Rob's 29th birthday was also St. Patrick's Day and his lady wore green clover ears to celebrate.
Rumor Control
Rob shared this close photo to close the breakup rumors. "Chy and I are not separated, we just felt that it would be much healthier for our relationship if we maintained ourselves much more. It is impossible to have a positive relationship with so much negativity from the media and strangers and appreciate if everyone respects that," wrote
Burger stop
Smiling lovebirds posted this photo during an In-N-Out race.
RAAK / Stefan / AKM-GSI
PDA Alert
Wowzers! The lovebirds get their PDA for the cameras while they kiss in Beverly Hills.
Key to your heart
Rob posted this intimate photo of his girlfriend's face with a simple key emoji.
Committed!
The couple announced their engagement in April 2016. "YES! …! …!" Blac wrote, referring to the engagement ring Rob gave him.
Snapchat
The alarm sounds!
Blac Chyna takes her son King Cairo and her boyfriend Rob for a tour of a local fire station.
ME!
Baby on Board
In May 2016, Rob and Chyna announce that they expect their first child together.
Greg Doherty / Getty Images
Red Carpet Debut
The duo hit the red carpet together at their Chymoji launch event in Hollywood.
INFphoto.com
Birthday girl
Nice cake! The lovebirds celebrate their 28th birthday during an appearance at a club in Miami.
Xavier Collin / Image Press / Splash
Summer fun
Blac Chyna and Rob helped start the summer in Las Vegas during Memorial Day weekend.
Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images
Memorial Day Memories
Blac's belly was on display while dating Rob in Las Vegas.
ME!
Photobooth Cuties
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian posed for this beautiful photo booth at Khloe's birthday party. "Ohhhhhh Roberttttttt," Chyna captioned the photo.
Snapchat
Pucker
Despite the rumors of a breakup, Rob and Chyna show that they still have nothing but love for each other.
ME!
The look of love
We love this picture of Blac Chyna and Rob laughing together!
Blac Chyna / Snapchat
Time to wear?
Chickity China the Chinese chicken …the two lovebirds visit Washington D.C., where their mother lives, during the holidays of July 4.
Blac Chyna / Snapchat
Family affair
Rob joins his in-laws.
Blac Chyna / Snapchat
Pick me up
Rob affectionately carries his fiancee in this animated photo.
247PAPS.TV / Splash News
Jet setting
The duo travels to New York for an appearance in a club.
Roger / AKM-GSI
Divide
In February 2017, E! News learned that the intermittent celebrities had resigned and no longer lived together.
MTPhotographers
About to explode
Rob and Chyna celebrate their daughter's impending birth during a luxurious baby shower.
Snapchat
Happy Holidays
Rob and Chyna enjoy their first Christmas as a engaged couple.
Snapchat / Blac Chyna
Happy family
The new parents look cute and welcoming with the newborn daughter Dream.
False images; Instagram
Custody of sleep
In March 2019, E! News learned that Rob and Chyna had agreed to split custody of Dream 50/50. However, according to reports, Rob now seeks primary custody of his daughter.
