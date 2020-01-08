Look back at the cutest BFF photos of Kristin Cavallari and Justin Anderson

Justin Anderson love blondes! Especially this one.

Kristin CavallariThe hair coloring expert, the man responsible for cleaning her from the appearance she once called "Playboy bunny platinum,quot;, and her lifelong friend will return to television along with Very cavallariThe titular star in January, when the E! The series makes its debut in the third season. So, to properly prepare for another year of fabulous friendship, both on and off the screen (minus long-distance logistics this time, at least for now), we are looking back at a handful of the cutest and coolest of the partner. and the most adventurous moments of BFF.

Take the slumber party last season, for example. During Very cavallariIn the most recent season, Uncommon founder and CEO James organized a group pajama party in her and her husband Jay cutlerThe former Nashville residence where, in fact, Justin lives temporarily during the next premiere of the new season.