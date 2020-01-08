Look back at the cutest BFF photos of Kristin Cavallari and Justin Anderson

Justin Anderson love blondes! Especially this one.
Kristin CavallariThe hair coloring expert, the man responsible for cleaning her from the appearance she once called "Playboy bunny platinum,quot;, and her lifelong friend will return to television along with Very cavallariThe titular star in January, when the E! The series makes its debut in the third season. So, to properly prepare for another year of fabulous friendship, both on and off the screen (minus long-distance logistics this time, at least for now), we are looking back at a handful of the cutest and coolest of the partner. and the most adventurous moments of BFF.
Take the slumber party last season, for example. During Very cavallariIn the most recent season, Uncommon founder and CEO James organized a group pajama party in her and her husband Jay cutlerThe former Nashville residence where, in fact, Justin lives temporarily during the next premiere of the new season.
Kristin wrote: "I don't remember much of the last few days, but I do know it will be a good episode." And she was absolutely right.
To see a complete collection of the best moments of the duo's camaraderie, scroll through the photos below!
When in Rome
Kristin Cavallari Y Justin Anderson enjoy an Italian getaway with other important people Jay cutler Y Austin Rhodes. "Four Americans enter an Italian bar …" Justin shared in November 2019.
"My children,quot;
Justin, Austin (his fiance) and Kristin seem to be having a wonderful time on this rooftop in Nashville!
Christmas arrives early
"Merry Christmas," Kristin captioned this festive group photo posted on IG in August 2019. Glance of Very cavallariThe next special vacation, or …?
Fine, Fresh, Fierce
"Only a couple of girls from California who live in the country,quot;
Celebration selfie
Kristin and Justin are business partners as well as best friends. The two collaborated on a hair coloring product called Blonding Brush and celebrated their initial success with a thank you post last May.
Slumber party!
"Blonde Squad,quot;
Kristin and Justin smile in this September 2018 photo taken to promote the famous colorist product line, dpHUE.
Fresh blondes
"It's always my first stop in Los Angeles," Kristin shared in November 2017, while she and Justin maintained a cross-country LDR between Nashville and Los Angeles. Continuing, he praised his experience in color care for "keeping her (a) great blonde."
Hahaha
How sweet are these two? "My longest relationship in Los Angeles is with this one," Justin subtitled the smiling snapshot shared with IG in June 2017.
Season 3 of Very cavallari It premieres on Thursday, January 9 at 9 pm, only on E!