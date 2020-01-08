Lizzo volunteers at the Australian Food Bank in the midst of the Bushfire crisis

Instagram

Lizzo He has volunteered at a food bank established in Melbourne, Australia, to help those affected by the country's forest fire crisis.

Successful creator "Truth Hurts" is currently touring Down Under, and took time to help the Foodbank Victoria organization pack food baskets on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

According to the Australian Daily 10 website, Lizzo, who put on a high visibility jacket while working, said to his fellow helpers: "Thank you very much for volunteering your time, energy and hearts. Let's go get some boxes! "

In a post on their Facebook page, Foodbank Victoria staff also thanked the star for helping to pack provisions for those expelled from their homes for the flames that have been sweeping the country since September.

At least 25 people and millions of animals have died in the fires and about 2,000 homes have been destroyed. After heading to Australia for his tour, Lizzo addressed the issue in an Instagram video.

"Being here in Australia has really given me a real-time view of what is happening with these devastating fires and for all my followers, mostly Americans," he said.

When analyzing carbon emissions and climate change, which experts have attributed to the high temperatures that have caused Australia's unprecedented fire season, he added: "I just want to say that it is a global crisis. I don't want to politicize anything This is not a political problem at this time; this is a human problem. "

A large number of stars from Australia and around the world have made donations to help fight fires and provide help to those affected, including Minogue Kylie, Chris Hemsworth, Metallica, Shawn mendesY Kylie Jenner. Ellen Degeneres It has also launched a fundraising campaign with a goal of $ 5 million.