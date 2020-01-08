LISTEN: Will Greenwood Podcast | Rugby Union News





Listen to the podcast of Will Greenwood

Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox are back for the first 2020 podcast with interim CEO Saracens, Edward Griffiths and Lewis Moody, plus Will gives us his predictions for next year.

The first is Edward Griffiths, who returned to the Saracens to help restore order after the club received 35 points and was fined more than 5 million pounds in November 2019 for violating the salary cap rules.

Griffiths said the fine was & # 39; astronomical & # 39; and that the club will operate within the salary limit & # 39; There are no buts, no buts, no games, no plans & # 39; by June 30

We also catch up with Lewis Moody, who is in the middle of his trip to the South Pole in an effort to raise funds for the Lewis Moody Foundation.

The expedition began on January 3 with the team fighting at an altitude of 10,000 feet plus temperatures in the -30s and they hope to reach the South Pole before January 14.

Will also remembers the last action of the Premier League and looks towards 2020, where he predicts the winners of the main tournaments and what changes of law he would like to be introduced.