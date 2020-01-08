Lisa Vanderpump sued by former employee for wage dispute

A former employee of Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd He has filed a class action lawsuit against the couple for allegedly violating California's labor laws in their restaurants.

In the lawsuit, filed in mid-December, Adam Pierce Antoine He claims that he worked for the couple as non-exempt for three months until Christmas Eve 2018. He claims that he and other California employees worked at several of the couple's restaurants, including SUR, Pump and Tom Tom.

The presentation states that, at least during the last four years, Vanderpump and Todd did not pay workers minimum and overtime wages, provided adequate meals and breaks, provided accurate wage statements or provided workers with salary receipts at the end of Your job.

"These were two former disgruntled employees who had been drafted with many warnings by management and subsequently let them go," a source from Vanderpump and Todd's business told E! News. "Lisa and Ken do not tolerate anyone who may be abusive to their staff or their clients."