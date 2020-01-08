Lil Nas X confronts Adam Lambert while nominations are revealed

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

Meanwhile, & # 39; Bombshell & # 39 ;, & # 39; Booksmart & # 39; and & # 39; Rocketman & # 39; They are among the nominees in the movie categories, while & # 39; Batwoman & # 39; and & # 39; Killing Eve & # 39; They compete for an outstanding dramatic series.

Lil Nas X Y Adam Lambert They are among the musicians nominated for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The stars were announced on the shortlisted list for the Outstanding Music Artist award of the LGBTQ organization on Wednesday, January 8.

They are joined by the nominees for Brittany Howard, Kevin Abstract, Kim Petras, Princess king, Melissa Etheridge, Mika, Tegan and Saraand rapper Young M.A.

The nominees in the two movie categories, broad and limited premiere, include "Bomb","Smart reserve","Pain and glory","Brittany runs a marathon","Downton Abbey", and the biopics of Judy Garland Y Elton John – "Judy"Y"Rocketman".

For the exceptional drama series they are "Batwoman","Thousands of millions","Euphoria","Killing Eva","The word L: Generation Q","The politician","Attitude","Shadowhunters","Star Trek: Discovery"Y"Supergirl".

In a press release, Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, said the nominees were chosen for how they "shed light" on the lives of LGBTQ people and told stories that "educate, entertain and affect positive cultural change ".

"Brooklyn nine and nine","Dear whites"Y"Schitt & # 39; s Creek"are among the nominees for the Outstanding Comedy Series award, with Billy porter He also received a nomination in the Outstanding Variety Episode or Talk Show category for his appearance on "Sight".

The awards will be presented at two ceremonies, one in New York on March 19 and one in Los Angeles on April 16.

The full list of nominations for the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards is:

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Movie – Broad Release

Outstanding Movie – Limited Release

Exceptional documentary

"5B" (RYOT Films)

"Gay choir in the deep south" (MTV)

"Leitis on hold" (PBS)

"State of pride" (YouTube)

"Wig"(HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Exceptional single episode (in a series without a normal LGBTQ character)

Exceptional television movie

Exceptional Limited Series

Exceptional programming for children and families

"Andi Mack" (The Disney Channel)

"The bravest knight" (Hulu)

" High School Musical: The Musical ": The series (Disney +)

": The series (Disney +) "The noisy house" (Nickelodeon)

"Mr. Ratburn and the special person" Arthur (PBS)

"Rocko & # 39; s Modern Life: Static Cling" (Netflix)

" She-Ra and the princesses of power "(Netflix)

"(Netflix) "Steven Universe: The Movie" (Cartoon Network)

"A Tale of Two Nellas" Nella the Princess Knight (Nick Jr.)

"Twelve Forever" (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Program

Best Musical Artist

Adam Lambert , "Velvet: Side A" (More is more / Empire)

, "Velvet: Side A" (More is more / Empire) Brittany Howard , "Jaime" (ATO)

, "Jaime" (ATO) Kevin Abstract , "ARIZONA BABY" (Question Everything / RCA)

, "ARIZONA BABY" (Question Everything / RCA) Kim Petras , "Clarity" (Bunhead)

, "Clarity" (Bunhead) Princess king , "Cheap Queen" (Zelig / Columbia Records)

, "Cheap Queen" (Zelig / Columbia Records) Lil Nas X , "7 (Columbia)

, "7 (Columbia) Melissa Etheridge , "The medicine show" (ME Records / Concord)

, "The medicine show" (ME Records / Concord) Mika , "My name is Michael Holbrook" (Casablanca / Republic Records)

, "My name is Michael Holbrook" (Casablanca / Republic Records) Tegan and Sara , "Hello, I am just like you" (Lord)

, "Hello, I am just like you" (Lord) Young M.A, "History in the making" (M.A Music / 3D)

Exceptional comic

"The Avant-Guards", written by Carly Usdin (BOOM! Studios)

"Bloom", written by Kevin Panetta (first second)

"Crowded", written by Christopher Sebela (Image Comics)

"Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass", written by Mariko Tamaki (DC Comics)

"Laura Dean keeps breaking with me", written by Mariko Tamaki (first second)

"Liebestrasse", written by Greg Lockard (ComiXology Originals)

"Lumberjanes", written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (BOOM! Studios)

"Runaways", written by Rainbow Rowell (Marvel Comics)

"Star Wars: Doctor Aphra", written by Simon Spurrier (Marvel Comics)

"The Wicked + Divine", written by Kieron Gillen (Image Comics)

Exceptional video game

Apex Legends (Electronic Arts)

Borderlands 3 (2K Games)

The outer worlds (private division)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Skybound Entertainment)

Excellent Broadway production

"Choir Boy", for Tarell Alvin McCraney

"The inheritance", by Matthew Lopez

"Jagged Little Pill", book by Diablo Cody, lyrics by Alanis Morissette , music by Alanis Morissette, Glen Ballard

, music by Alanis Morissette, Glen Ballard "Slave Play", by Jeremy O. Harris

"What the Constitution means to me", for Heidi Schreck

Episode of exceptional variety or talk show

Featured television journalism – Newsmagazine

"ABC News Pride Day" (WABC-TV (New York))

"All your children" CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

"Am I next? Gay and directed in Chechnya" Nightline (ABC)

"Am I next? Trans and directed" Nightline (ABC)

"Rainbow Railroad" 60 minutes (CBS)

Excellent segment of television journalism

"Black and Trans in Texas", "Vice News Tonight" (HBO)

" Don Lemon to Kevin Hart : Walking away now is your choice "," CNN Tonight with Don Lemon "(CNN)

to : Walking away now is your choice "," CNN Tonight with Don Lemon "(CNN) "Laverne Cox: we exist, we deserve human rights", "Up with David Gura" (MSNBC)

"One by one with Mayor Pete Buttigieg", "The Rachel Maddow Show" (MSNBC)

"Ryan Russell reveals his truth", "ESPN" (ESPN)

Featured newspaper article

"The L.G.B.T.Q. community finds & # 39; Sense of Home & # 39; in the Bronx" by Rick Rojas (The New York Times)

"Military reports that there are no downloads under trans ban – but defenders have doubts" by Chris Johnson (Washington Blade)

"Nearly 4 million LGBTQ people live in rural America, and & # 39; Not everything is prejudice and horrible & # 39;" by Susan Miller (USA Today)

"Texas leads the nation in transgender killings. After the last attack, the Dallas trans community asks why" by Lauren McGaughy (The Dallas Morning News)

"Trump pledged to end the HIV epidemic. San Francisco could come first" by Maria L. La Ganga (Los Angeles Times)

Featured Magazine Article

"Sportsman of the year 2019: Megan Rapinoe" by Jenny Vrentas (Sports

Illustrated)

"In his element: Geena Rocero" by Geena Rocero (Playboy)

"Indya Moore just wants to be free" by Jada Yuan (ELLE)

"Unlikely, unproven and unprecedented presidential campaign of Mayor Pete Buttigieg" by Charlotte Alter (TIME)

"The Trans Obituaries Project" by Raquel Willis (OUT)

Excellent general coverage of the magazine

lawyer

Billboard

Entertainment Weekly

OUTSIDE

Variety

Featured article in digital journalism

"Discovering the truth about transgender athletes in women's sport" (series) by Cyd Zeigler, Dawn Ennis (Outsports.com)

"How a new class of trans male actors are changing the face of television" by Trish Bendix (TIME.com)

"& # 39; This time is real & # 39 ;: Taiwan counts down for Asia's first same-sex weddings" by Beh Lih Yi (Openlynews.com)

"Trump administration for LGBT couples: their children & # 39; out of wedlock & # 39; are not citizens" by Scott Bixby (TheDailyBeast.com)

"When transgender travelers enter the scanners, invasive searches sometimes wait for the other side" by Lucas Waldron, Brenda Medina (ProPublica.org)

Outstanding digital journalism: video or multimedia

"Between two homes: LGBTQ + Refugees America Left Behind" by Judah Robinson (NowThis)

"The LGBTQ + community discusses the meaning of & # 39; Queer & # 39 ;, military bans and more" by Arielle Duhaime-Ross (VICE)

"Life-threatening dangers of gay conversion therapy" by Grace Baldridge (Refinery29)

"Sound On: Community, representation and identity" by Terron Moore and Rakhee Jethwa (MTV News)

"Stonewall 50: The Revolution" produced by Sekiya Dorsett, Brooke Sopelsa, Elizabeth Kuhr, Shahrzad Elghanayan, Wesley Oliver, Tim Fitzsimmons (NBC OUT and Nightly Films)

Outstanding Gay Blogs with Children

JoeMyGod

My fabulous disease

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

Transgriot

Special recognition