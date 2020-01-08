Lil Mo talks about how his abusive marriage contributed to his opioid addiction

Roommates, Lil Mo has been very open about the struggles he has faced in recent years, and continues to peel the layers of his musical career, his divorce and now his opioid addiction.

In a seminal interview with The Breakfast Club, Mo is sincere about the connection between abuse and toxicity in his marriage and the development of an opioid addiction. She even calls herself a "functional addict," and explains exactly what happened to her ex-husband Karl Dargan.

Mo talked earlier about an altercation in which Karl spat on him, but now he details other instances in which he threatened her. She says that one morning they were in the middle of an argument so heated that she had to run out of her condo in Philadelphia and never look back.

"We woke up that morning and all I remember is that I was acting like I was going to spit again," he said. "He told me:" I will blow your head, throw you from this balcony and kill you. "

She says the verbal altercation worsened, and her neighbors reported a disturbance to the police. Mo says that once he had the opportunity to open the door of his condo, he ran and found security in his manager's house.

"I ran out that door looking crazy with just a shirt," she says.

But the abuse did not stop there, and Lil Mo says he found himself looking for a high with which he could not always keep up. She says she was taking everything from percocets to adderall in the morning, but nothing kept the level for long enough. She says she realized she had a problem when she started acting publicly.

Now, Mo lives in Baltimore with his children, who, he says, are happier than ever. She and Karl are in the process of divorcing!