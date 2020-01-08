Lil Baby's girlfriend, Jayda Cheaves and her ex Throw Shade to each other

Instagram

It all starts after Jayda asks her Twitter followers how to keep a man, and the answers she receives apparently encourage her to cast a shadow on her nemesis Ayesha.

Lil babyJayda Cheaves' girlfriend clearly does not have the best relationship with her other baby mom Ayesha. On Tuesday, January 7, the two ladies threw shadows after Jayda asked her Twitter followers how to keep a man.

Most of the answers she received was for cooking and cleaning for the man, which she did not agree with. Apparently, one of his followers shared the same thought as saying: "Lol, women who think that cooking for them is a GREAT achievement, kill me." In response to that, Jayda wrote: "But h ** be cooking and I still don't have a man. So ion it."

People quickly suspected that Jayda was shading Ayesha, who also thought the same. She responded to Instagram Stories, "If they praised health as they praised a man, the inside of her pussy would be clean, keep it cute, sister."

An alleged DM conversation between Ayesha and a gossip blog later appeared online and showed the first one taking photos of Jayda. She said Jayda is "sick and competing with an adult woman who doesn't even think about her big and funny head." Ayesha also accused her nemesis of trying to "steal the brightness and slowness of H **. She still doesn't understand that she could never do anything to me at all **, she had to give birth just to keep our deception ** Daddy around Jayda slowly ".

Ayesha was referring to the cheating drama that surrounded her, Jayda and Baby in 2018. At that time, the rapper admitted to cheating but said he and his girlfriend are still dating. "You, my baby, mom, of course I've fucked you! That's my fault, ima n *** a, but come on, now you know Jayda, my girl!" He said. "I'm not with the shit on the Internet, but you're stumbling! I told him that I had screwed my fucking shit out of being too dumb!"

Later, in February 2019, Baby and Jayda welcomed their first child together.